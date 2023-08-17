3 Brandon Valley football players to know heading into the 2023 SD high school football season

The official start of the South Dakota high school football season is coming up fast.

Many teams throughout the state kick off their season this Friday, but a lot of teams don't play until the following week. Brandon Valley will open the 2023 season in the Dakota Bowl against O’Gorman on Saturday, Aug. 26.

After two straight trips to the state title game, winning in 2020 and earning runner-up honors in 2021, the Lynx are coming off a disappointing 4-6 season in 2022. But this year they bring back a lot of talent who were dealing with injuries a season ago and are looking toward making a deep run in the postseason again.

Here are three Brandon Valley players to know heading into the 2023 season.

Greyson Bortnem

Greyson Bortnem led the Lynx in tackles last season with over 70.

Position: Linebacker

Grade: Senior

Scouting Report: At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Borthnem towers over many opposing linemen. He has impressive speed for the position that makes it tough for running backs to beat him around the edge and has a high football IQ that helps him read the opposing team’s plays as they’re unfolding.

Coach’s view: “Bortnem is an extremely powerful hitter and led us in tackles last season with over 70. He has had a terrific offseason, lifting to gain speed and strength to use on the field. Greyson is exceptional at block destruction and reading his keys, so he will help lead our defense, which will include talented young players. He's a capable pass rusher too.” – Matthew Christensen

More: Here are 3 O'Gorman football players you should know heading into the 2023 season

Landon Dulaney

Junior wide receiver Landon Dulaney missed his sophomore season due to injury but will be a consistent long ball threat for Brandon Valley this season.

Position: Wide Receiver

Grade: Junior

Scouting Report: Dulaney has incredible size and quickness at the wide receiver spot, exactly what you want from that position. At 6-foot-1, with the leaping ability he has, Brandon Valley's QB just needs to put it anywhere in his vicinity and Dulaney could come down with it. He also possesses the skill and focus to make difficult catches with defenders draped all over him, which he showed during his freshman season.

Coach’s view: “Dulaney is eager to utilize his athleticism after running 21.83 in the 200-meter dash and long-jumping 22' 7.5 this spring. Landon wasn't able to play football last fall due to injury, but he is a deep threat for our offense, and his route-running is exceptional. He also has a rare combination of intelligence and awareness in all athletic arenas.” – Matthew Christensen

More: Harrisburg football using sting of state championship loss to fuel 2023 season

Navarro Schunke

Navarro Schunke (75) missed last season due to injury but had been a varsity starter in each of his first two. He holds football scholarship offers from multiple SEC schools.

Position: Lineman

Grade: Senior

Scouting Report: Schunke is an absolute unit. At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, there are few in the state who could hang with him at the line of scrimmage. He plays on both the offensive and defensive line, a true two-way threat. With his size and strength, he can straight-up overpower anybody in his way, opening the gap for rushers on offense and creating real pressure on opposing QBs on defense. He’s already received multiple Power 5 scholarship offers.

Coach’s view: “Schunke started for two seasons before missing all of last year with an injury. Navarro has been a football state champion and runner-up, and he is ready to lead our offense. He's also won four state individual wrestling titles while leading our wrestling team to multiple state titles.” – Matthew Christensen

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 3 Brandon Valley football players to know heading into the 2023 season