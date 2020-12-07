3 bold predictions for Washington’s Monday night showdown with undefeated Steelers

Going into this unusual Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — one that was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic that has at times turned the NFL world on its head — the Washington Football Team is going to have to put together a near-perfect performance in order to get the job done and come away with an upset.

That’s not to say that they can’t do it; crazy things tend to happen in the NFL. Like the New York Giants going on the road to beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 just this week, but a Washington win in Pittsburgh against a team that has been rolling this year would rank among the looniest outcomes of 2020.

In the end, whether Washington wins or loses is hard to predict, but we have a feeling that Ron Rivera and his squad can at least make a game of this. Here are some things that we think will happen along the way:

Washington's D stays stout in the red zone

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

We may be able to poke some holes in Washington's overall defensive rankings, but one thing that is for real is their red zone defense, where they have been pretty impressive as of late. This season alone, Washington is allowing opponents to score on just 48% of drives that get past the 20-yard-line, and their bend-don't-break style of play has often kept Washington in a number of games this year. I expect that to continue on Monday. While the Steelers have a potent offense that is ripe with weapons, they tend to utilize a short passing game rather than airing it out for the long ball each and every drive. I won't be surprised to see Ben Roethlisberger manage to work his way down the field and get into the red zone, but I have a feeling that Jack Del Rio's unit will tighten up like usual, and hopefully keep Steelers' backup kicker Matt Wright busy, with starter Chris Boswell likely to miss the game.

Antonio Gibson continues to roll

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Over his last five games in the NFL, rookie RB Antonio Gibson has really hit his stride. Averaging well over 10 carries per game, Gibson has put up some big stats since Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, and 8 of his 11 career touchdowns have come in that time. It's clear that Washington has found something that is working on offense, and it usually has a lot to do with getting Gibson the ball and letting him find a way through the line and into the open field. That will be a lot more difficult this week around, facing a Steelers defense that ranks 8th in the league when it comes to yards allowed on the ground per game. With a stout defensive line that can fill holes up front, it will be imperative that Washington's front five can get a push up front and give Gibson some room to work. However, despite the Steelers' strong front, there are a couple of things to nite that give us a reason for confidence. For one, Pittsburgh's standout linebacker Bud Dupree suffered a torn ACL last week against the Baltimore Ravens, and he will miss the rest of the season. Now having him in the second level of the defense will be a big loss for the Steelers. On top of that, Washington will get back some normalcy on their offensive line this week, with LT Cornelius Lucas returning from injury, allowing Morgan Moses to shift back to the RT spot where he can team up with Brandon Scherff, his longtime running mate on the right side. With that duo back in the power spot for Washington's run game, they just might be able to take advantage of a banged-up run defense in Pittsburgh.

Story continues

Washington cuts down the 'Mapletron'

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to look at one area on the field where Washington really needs to be worried about a giant mismatch, look no further than the receiving corps in Pittsburgh. With a lineup of Juju Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson at the WR position, it's going to be tough to match up with all three of them and keep everyone in check. For Washington to find success, though, I think they just need to focus strongly on taking away one of those options — the one that can hurt you the most. That's Claypool, the rookie out of Notre Dame who has been dubbed 'Mapletron' due to his Canadian heritage and his stature that resembles Calvin 'Megatron' Johnson. Claypool has had an incredible season thus far, with over 600 yards and 8 touchdowns on the year. However, he's been a bit boom-or-bust through his 12 games; the rookie has a game with two touchdowns, and three touchdowns, respectively, and also seven games with four receptions or less, including two games with just one catch on one target. It's clear that, while the rookie can absolutely beat you where it hurts, defenses are also capable of making him a non-factor in the passing game at times as well. If Washington's secondary can make it a point to nullify Claypool's success in the passing game, it will give them one less receiver to worry about on the backend, and they can feel much more comfortable dealing with Smith-Schuster and Johnson, both of whom are still very talented but don't hold the mismatch 6-foot-4, 240-pound size of Claypool. Keeping the young 'Mapletron' in check will be huge for Washington, and I think they can do it.