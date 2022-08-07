3 bold predictions for the Steelers in preseason

In less than a week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off the NFL preseason against the Seattle Seahawks. This preseason is going to look very different than those of the past under head coach Mike Tomlin. Here are three bold predictions this time around.

Najee Harris is the new Ben Roethlisberger

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What we meant by this is running back Najee Harris is going to be the guy on a pitch count like Roethlisberger was this time around. Harris has missed a week of practice with a foot injury and Pittsburgh is going to take zero chances with him in preseason.

George Pickens and Calvin Austin will light it up

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

These rookies have been electric all preseason long and should play a prominent role in the offense in preseason. If anyone doubted the Steelers ability to add talent at wide receiver, these two are the next examples.

3 quarterbacks get a start

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need to decide which of their three quarterbacks will be the opening week starter. We predict at the minimum Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky will each get a start but we are banking on rookie Kenny Pickett gettting one as well.

