3 bold predictions for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft

We are just over 24 hours to the start of the 2023 NFL draft. So far there have been no legitimate leaks about what the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to do so we are free to make whatever predictions we want. Here are 3 bold predictions for the Steelers in the draft.

Pittsburgh won't get to draft CB Joey Porter Jr.

As I continue to study the prospects and trends, it really feels like cornerbacks are going to go after than expected as opposed to a position like edge rusher or wide receiver. This means when the Steelers go on the clock in the first round, legacy pick Joey Porter Jr. won’t be an option.

Big trade on Day 2

Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it no secret that the team’s first of two second-round picks is for sale. The Steelers don’t have a fifth or sixth-round pick and this is a franchise itching to add as many pieces as possible. This means the Steelers are going to answer one of the many calls they will get for that pick and stockpile extra choices.

3 rookie starters from this group

When the dust settles on this draft, the Steelers will have three members of this rookie class in the opening weekend starting lineup. This rookie class is so deep and the Steelers have very clear-cut needs so a smart draft by Mike Tomlin and the front office should make this one easy.

