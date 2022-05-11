3 bold predictions about the Steelers 2022 schedule

On Thursday, the NFL will finally release the 2022 regular-season schedules. There have been plenty of supposed leaks out but we will finally know exactly how things will play out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are our bold predictions for the schedule.

A Friday night game to commemorate the Immaculate Reception

(AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

As pointed out by Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, December 23rd is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The Steelers have a home game on the schedule against the Las Vegas Raiders so why not tweak the schedule a bit and play a Friday night game to commemorate the event?

Back-to-back division games to finish the season

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The AFC North is shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in football once again. And just to rub salt into the Steelers’ wounds, look for the team’s final two games of the season to be against division foes and decide the fate of the season.

An easy start to temp Kenny Pickett fans

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The debate all summer will be whether or not to start rookie Kenny Pickett in the regular season. The Steelers will probably get a back-loaded schedule with some easy ones up front. Which is great for a team that is going through a big facelift on both sides of the ball. But this is going to really get those supporting Pickett in the starting lineup excited.

