Here are 3 bold predictions for Purdue football in 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE — It's hard, in some ways and not so much in others, to believe in a week and a half, Purdue football will host Fresno State.

The Boilermakers will run onto the field through the newly constructed Tiller Tunnel. Ross-Ade Stadium will have a different look, and feel.

But that's next week.

We're currently in Week Zero, where most teams still have championship aspirations and pundits make wild and bold predictions. So let's do exactly that. Here are three bold predictions ahead of the 2023 season.

Purdue football will make a bowl game for the third straight season

I know, how bold, right?

The Boilermakers are coming off a Jan. 2 bowl appearance and were in the Big Ten Championship game last season.

However, much has changed since the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Five players were selected in the NFL Draft. Others transferred to new schools. The coaching staff essentially packed up a group moving van destined for Louisville.

Purdue football hired a hotshot defensive coordinator from within the Big Ten conference and Ryan Walters built a mostly youthful staff along with longtime defensive line coach Brick Haley, who has no shortage of success in his more than three decades of experience.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters coaches players during Purdue football practice, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

There is one caveat to this bold — or maybe not so bold — prediction. Purdue football has to take advantage of those first five games, mainly winning at least three of them.

The Boilermakers have an advantage in the opener with a new staff, new players and a lack of video to scout. Playing four of their first five games at home is a luxury and an opportunity to jumpstart Walters' head coaching career on a high note.

Even though Big Ten media members picked Purdue to finish sixth in the Big Ten West, those first five games — Fresno State, at Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Illinois — all appear winnable on paper. But then again, everyone is undefeated right now.

Even if the Boilers get through those first five games with at least three wins, Purdue will probably need a win nobody saw coming.

See below.

Purdue football will beat Ohio State

Hey, why not?

Starting with the Holy Toledo game where Drew Brees found a streaking Seth Morales for the game-winning 64-yard touchdown in 2000, Purdue has beaten Ohio State five times. Granted, that's in 14 tries, but go see how other Big Ten teams fared against the Buckeyes in the past 23 years.

Three of those nine losses were by seven points or less, including one in overtime.

Oct 20, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermaker receiver Rondale Moore (4) evades Ohio State buckeyes safety Isaiah Pryor (12) in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

All five of Purdue's wins over Ohio State since 2000 came at home. The Buckeyes visit Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 14.

Most fans distinctly remember one player going other worldly in each of those upsets:

▶ Brees' pass to Morales in the final minutes in 2000 after tossing four interceptions, then Brees famously claiming he broke it, and he had to fix it.

▶ An injured Kyle Orton in 2004, not expected to play, coming off the bench in the fourth quarter to throw the winning touchdown to Dustin Keller.

▶ Ryan Kerrigan's three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in a defensive dominant performance in 2009 that overshadowed big games by quarterback Joey Elliott and receivers Keith Smith and Aaron Valentin.

▶ Robert Marve relieving Caleb TerBush in 2011, throwing a first-down pass on third and long in overtime, then scoring the winning touchdown on a QB sneak.

▶ And Rondale Moore in 2018 with 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the game where super fan Tyler Trent predicted a Purdue football victory on ESPN's College Gameday.

Purdue football offensive line breakdown Transfers add depth

So who is the hero this time?

See below.

Hudson Card will lead the Big Ten in passing yards

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is bringing the air raid to West Lafayette, a system he played in at Texas Tech and threw for more than 15,000 yards in his final three seasons from 2006-08.

Harrell vows Purdue will still have a running game, but the air raid historically is a pass heavy attack.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) lifts up his helmet during football practice, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Card, the former Texas quarterback, transferred to Purdue to run this offense. When given opportunities at Texas to heave the ball, Card produced.

He had six games with 20 or more pass attempts.

In those six games, Card was 118-for-168 (70.2 percent) for 1,224 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. The league's returning passing leader is Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,008 yards last season.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Bold predictions for Purdue football in 2023