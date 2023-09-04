3 bold predictions for the Patriots’ 2023 season

It’s go bold or go home time as we gear up for the New England Patriots’ 2023 regular season. After a tumultuous 2022, everyone in New England would like to forget the past and move on to the Bill O’Brien era.

Mac Jones and company have looked improved in all facets of this camp, outside of the injury bug on the offensive line and lack of nose tackle depth on defense.

The Patriots got better, but so did everyone else.

These bold predictions are only considered bold because of the stigma the Patriots and Jones currently have on them. They’ll need to wash the stink off of them with their play, and these three things could help everyone forget.

Mac Jones makes Pro Bowl roster

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

My boldest of predictions is not something far-fetched, as the third-year quarterback was a Pro Bowler in 2021 as a rookie. With a new offense and a competent coordinator in Bill O’Brien at the helm, Jones should find himself returning to form after an abysmal 2022 season.

Jones is in an offense that plays to his skills and enhances them, creating a true competitive advantage. The offense has looked good all summer, outside of the injuries on the offensive line. It feels like there is a functional offense in Foxborough again, finally.

Jones has some new weapons in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ezekiel Elliott and Mike Gesicki. His friend, tight end Hunter Henry, who was one of his red zone favorites, has been healthy and back to being a consistent touchdown threat.

Kendrick Bourne had a breakout year in 2021, but like most Patriots in 2022, he regressed and often looked checked out. He has since shown significant strides on the practice field to the point where the Patriots shut down potential trade calls for him.

In his third year with the team, he currently looks like the Patriots’ best wide receiver, and it wouldn’t be too outlandish to say he will have a better statistical 2023 than his 2021 breakout campaign.

Although the offense is lacking elite talent, they have a collection of above average weapons. Jones processes at an elite level, and with a system predicated on the quarterback’s processing speed and decision-making, he should have a much-improved 2023 season.

It will be enough to make the Pro Bowl, even in a loaded AFC.

Keion White has a double-digit sack season and wins AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Keion White is an absolute monster, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 290 pounds of pure muscle.

White was in consideration by teams to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, but he fell to the Patriots in Round 2. The Patriots pounced on their potential replacement and upgrade over Deatrich Wise.

White has the versatility the Patriots covet, as he can play with his hand in the dirt, stand up, or play inside of passing situations. The Patriots typically play a multiple front defense that is designed to confuse the opponent, and White should feast. Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore and Josh Uche will all take attention on the line, leaving White chances to win one-on-one and get to the quarterback.

His speed and strength combo is elite, and even if a quarterback breaks out of the pocket, he has closeout speed to contain, making him a nightmare to deal with for opposing offenses. It is likely he could see a double-digit sack season and win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Demario Douglas eclipses 75 catches

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Demario Douglas has the quick twitch and separation the Patriots have been missing for quite some time. Although he is more of a slot receiver, he can get open in a phone booth.

I am predicting that he will be Jones’ favorite third-down receiving target and will be a high-volume receiver.

With Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, DeVante Parker not 100 percent and no other player who plays his role on the roster, “Pop” Douglas will have chances very early to pop in the offense.

