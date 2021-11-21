3 bold predictions for Jags’ Week 11 matchup vs. 49ers

After an away game against the Indianapolis Colts where they fell short of a comeback win, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play host to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. In the process, they will also have to deal with being the underdogs as the Niners acquired a big win over a Los Angeles Rams team that many feel is Super Bowl-bound.

However, as we’ve seen in the past, this Jags team can never be overlooked as they’ve challenged some solid teams and even knocked off a team many thought would be in the AFC Championship. If their offense can show up against the Niners, this could also be one they make closer than expected or maybe even win.

Needless to say, if the right players step up the Jags have a chance, and here are some bold predictions that involve a few notables on the team who could help the Jags acquire win No. 3:

Trevor Lawrence will rush for 80 yards and will have a rushing touchdown

As teammate Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) celebrates, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs into the end zone for an early fourth quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on October 10, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

It’s no secret that Trevor Lawrence has struggled a bit since the bye week, and fans will come into Week 11’s game hoping he can get going. As we witnessed when he was struggling at the start of the season, one way to unlock Lawrence’s potential is to let him utilize his legs a bit more, which would give the defense an additional thing to account for.

Sure, many fans will be hesitant about letting the rookie break out of the pocket after he sustained an ankle injury a few weeks ago, but what gets lost in that scenario is that he didn’t sustain the injury while running. Additionally, it appears the ankle is just fine as he wasn’t one of the eight players on the injury report this week.

When looking at the Niners’ weakness on defense, they struggle against the rush. They’ve also allowed two quarterbacks to run for over 80 yards and a touchdown against them in Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields. With the Jags’ offense struggling, they need to find ways to attack defenses aside from just relying on James Robinson.

By making Lawrence a threat with his legs, it could open up bigger opportunities for others in the passing game, which is something offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is well aware of. After all, Russell Wilson is a big reason why Bevell was hired and none of the success his offenses had in Seattle would be possible without Wilson giving teams an extra problem to deal with through his athleticism.

John Brown will lead the team is receiving yards and have a touchdown

Bills receiver John Brown had eight catches against the Ravens. [Democrat and Chronicle]

The Jags made an addition to their receiving corps Saturday by elevating John Brown from the practice squad. When considering the Jags’ desperation for speed on offense, this is a move that shocked very little, and the hope is that the veteran can challenge defenses down the field.

With his skill set, Brown could instantly lead the team in receiving as the Jags’ top receivers have had issues turning in performances where they finished the day with more than 69 yards. Then when adding in Lawrence’s ability to throw the deep ball, it also wouldn’t be shocking to see him take at least a shot or two downfield to Brown for a touchdown.

Of course, all of this isn’t to say Brown is the savior for this offense heading forward, and they will need to address their speed issue in the offseason. But he’s a player that probably isn’t accounted for much on the scouting report, which leaves the door open for him to be an X-factor for at least one game.

Shaquill Griffin will acquire his first pick of the season

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) smiles before the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

We boldly predicted the veteran to get a pick-six a few weeks back, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. However, there have been turnover opportunities for the veteran to take advantage of and he’s acknowledged that he has to step up and seize them.

Griffin started his career in the NFC North with Seattle and is well aware of what Kyle Shanahan and Co. like to do. That makes him about as dangerous as anyone on the Jags’ defense when it comes to stopping the passing game.

Like last week’s game, this one could be closer than people think. If that’s the case a key turnover could be the deciding factor and Griffin knows he could be a hero for this struggling team by taking advantage of the right opportunity.

