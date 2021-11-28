3 bold predictions for Jags’ Week 12 matchup vs. Falcons

A quick look at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ schedule shows that there probably aren’t many games left that fans should feel good about, but Week 12’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seems to be among the least intimidating. While they will come into Sunday’s game with two more wins than the Jags, the talent difference certainly doesn’t feel that significant, and if they play at a high level, they could end up with win No. 3.

On the roster, their offense is the unit that has to improve if the Jags are to get the upset over the Dirty Birds as they’ve struggled to score points since the bye week and have only garnered 43 points in the process. Meanwhile, the defense, which looked to be the weakest group on the team is expected to lead the team against a Falcons offense that’s struggling like the Jags’.

When factoring in all of these issues for both teams, Sunday’s game could be a close one, but we have three bold predictions that could help the Jags get another win if they happen:

James Robinson will finally register 20 carries (or more)

Ever since Darrell Bevell has become the Jags’ offensive coordinator, James Robinson has yet to receive more than 18 handoffs, but this could be the game where that changes.

While Robinson has been on the injury report the last few weeks with knee and heel injuries, Urban Meyer did say the second-year rusher is making gradual progress in terms of health this week. With that being the case, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to have a great deal of success against the Falcons’ rushing defense Sunday, which is the 25th ranked unit in the league and is giving up an average of 123.3.

If Robinson establishes success early in the game, that could bode well for him in terms of acquiring a season-high in carries. That could especially be the case if the game is tight towards the end like some expect as the Jags don’t have many playmakers they can trust after losing yet another threat this past week in Jamal Agnew.

TE Dan Arnold finishes the day with 85 yards or more and two touchdowns

The Falcons have allowed some receivers to have two-touchdown performances against them like Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and Terry McLaurin. That’s the exact type of production the Jags’ offense needs to get going and to have a chance to win.

When looking at the roster for a pass-catcher capable of getting the Jags on the board twice, Dan Arnold probably makes the most sense. He will be looking to bounce back from a Week 11 game against San Francisco where he didn’t register a single catch after previously registering four games with 60 yards or more with the team since he was traded.

This Falcons team is the perfect group for him to hit his Jags career-high against in terms of receiving yards in addition to getting his first two touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, they don’t have a starter on the back end of their defense with a coverage grade higher than 58.8 aside from cornerback A.J. Terrell, so it wouldn’t be shocking if the Jags emphasized the favorable matchups Arnold could see.

The Jags' defense will hold the Falcons to just 13 points and score a touchdown

The Jags will be without their best cornerback in Shaquill Griffin, but the Falcons’ offense hasn’t been all that great since Cordarrelle Patterson’s ankle injury. They exited Week 10’s game against Dallas with just three points as Patterson didn’t finish the game. Then, last week, he was held out against the New England Patriots and the team was shut out.

Patterson will be a game-time decision but was limited in practice all week. With that being the case, it doesn’t seem like he’s 100% and the Jags’ defense understands better than any unit that they need to capitalize on it (due to their own offense struggling). That’s why it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Jags hold this Falcons team to as little as 13 points, somewhat mirroring the success they had against the Buffalo Bills.

It also wouldn’t be shocking to see this unit have another game like they did against the Bills by snagging multiple turnovers. The pass-rush should be in for a good day against the Falcons’ struggling offensive line, and Dawuane Smoot could particularly be in for a solid day against the struggling Kaleb McGary, who PFF has down with the 67th best pass blocking grade in the league out of 79 eligible tackles.

With a fierce pass-rush coming at him, quarterback Matt Ryan could make a crucial mistake or two by throwing a pick, or maybe a turnover could come in the form of a fumble. Understanding how hard points are to come by for the Jags, I could see a player with surprising speed like Myles Jack or Josh Allen ending the game with a touchdown if not one of the members of the secondary.

