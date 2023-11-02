3 bold predictions for Clemson basketball's 2023-24 season, including March Madness

Clemson men's basketball is getting set for its 14th season under coach Brad Brownell.

The Tigers are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. They narrowly missed the field last season after a program record 14 ACC wins and a 23-11 overall record. Clemson was a No. 1 seed in the NIT but lost in the first round to Morehead State.

The Tigers tip off the 2023-24 season Monday (7 p.m. ET, ACCNX) against Winthrop at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson's roster features five newcomers: Four transfers and one true freshman. Headlining the new group are Syracuse transfer guard Joe Girard III and NC State transfer forward Jack Clark.

Back for another year is senior center PJ Hall, who went through the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent and opted to return to school instead. He tied for the team lead in scoring last season, averaging 15.3 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game.

With the Tigers' 2023-24 campaign about to begin, we're making bold predictions for the upcoming season.

Clemson will finish third in the ACC again

Clemson finished in a three-way tie for third in the conference last season with a 14-6 record. That was a program-best ACC win total, and the Tigers could match it this season. Exceeding it would be a lot to ask: The two teams that tied for first in the league last season, Miami and Virginia, went 15-5.

Third might be a repeat of last season, but it's better than the preseason outlook for the Tigers. Clemson was picked to finish fifth in the ACC by the media.

This isn't an easy ask. Clemson won't be able to afford stumbling against lower-level teams like Boston College, Notre Dame or Georgia Tech, and it has to play top teams UNC and Miami twice. But if Clemson's newcomers gel well with its veterans, the Tigers can take care of business when they need to and pull off some big wins along the way.

Joe Girard III will lead the ACC in 3-point shooting

Girard is the jewel of the transfer class Brownell brought in. The fifth-year senior led Syracuse in scoring last season with 16.9 points per game, a full point-and-a-half higher than Clemson's leading scorer.

Girard shines behind the 3-point line. He was third in the ACC in 3-point percentage among players with at least 2.5 made threes per game last season (38.1%).

Clemson lost its two top 3-point shooters in terms of total threes made — Hunter Tyson (83) and Brevin Galloway (50). The Tigers are in need of a go-to range shooter, and Girard is the perfect candidate to take on that role.

ACC SLATE: Clemson men's basketball's ACC schedule is set. See who the Tigers face in 2023-24 season

Clemson will make the NCAA Tournament and retain Brad Brownell

Brownell's seat heated up with the NCAA Tournament miss. Athletic director Graham Neff said after the 2021-22 season, its first of three straight March Madness-less years, that his expectation is that the program make the NCAA Tournament regularly.

When Clemson missed out again last season, it seemed Brownell could be on his way out. But Neff said he felt Clemson had performed like a tournament team. Given that Clemson was among the "first four out" of the field, Brownell was retained.

This season feels like a tournament-or-bust one for Brownell. That kind of pressure will hang over the team as the season wears on, but Brownell seems to have assembled a deep roster thanks to some transfer portal wins. That should help down the stretch of the season, possibly leading to a tournament run thanks to a strong schedule. I don't believe the Tigers will make it past the Round of 32, but an appearance should be enough to get Brownell another season.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 3 bold predictions for Clemson men's basketball, including March Madness