3 bold predictions for Chargers in 2021 NFL draft

The Chargers are hoping to find the right pieces to turn things around after an unexpected down season in the upcoming draft.

However, the draft rarely goes according to plan. Trades will occur and surprising selections will be made, leaving fans with their mock drafts they made in shambles.

With that, let’s take a look at three bold scenarios that might happen that supporters of the Bolts might not expect to happen:

Chargers draft a pass-catcher in Round 1

Los Angeles is projected to take a left tackle or cornerback in the first-round, but it wouldn’t be a Chargers draft if there wasn’t a curveball thrown by general manager Tom Telesco.

Telesco should have at least one of Christian Darrisaw, Rashawn Slater, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn available at No. 13. But passing up on them all together and giving quarterback Justin Herbert another weapon could be too appealing.

Guys like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle or Kyle Pitts might be available and Telesco could roll the dice on one of them, knowing that Mike Williams will be in the final year of his contract and Jalen Guyton didn’t do enough to warrant himself as a starter after a slew of drops.

I am not an advocate of this move simply because good tackles will go early and often, and L.A. shouldn’t wait to pull the trigger. The chances of finding a Day 2 or 3 wideout who’s successful in the NFL are a lot higher.

Chargers trade back up into the first-round

After seeing a run on tackles, Telesco can’t wait until pick No. 47 to only have slim pickings of players at the position after taking a skill player. Instead, he jumps back into the first-round to draft one before the capable starters are gone.

We know that Telesco isn’t afraid to make this move, as he sent the team’s 2020 second-round pick (No. 37) and third-round pick (No. 71) to the Patriots in exchange for the No. 23 selection to take linebacker Kenneth Murray last year.

Guys that he might want to trade up for include Teven Jenkins, Samuel Cosmi or Alex Leatherwood.

Story continues

Chargers draft a safety before cornerback

Next to left tackle is cornerback as team’s most pressing position needs, considering Michael Davis is the only starting-caliber boundary corner on the roster and Chris Harris Jr. is set to be a free agent after this upcoming season.

However, the safety position also needs to be addressed.

This group could get priority because Derwin James has dealt with two consecutive major injuries. Nasir Adderley is coming off a sophomore slump. Alohi Gilman isn’t much of a scheme fit.

Head coach Brandon Staley won’t be afraid to get his guy, who will be someone who can play on the back end of the defense and move into the slot to defend slot wide receivers and tight ends.

Staley would love to have a guy like Richie Grant, Jevon Holland or Trevon Moehrig on the Chargers.