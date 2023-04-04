3 Bold predictions for the Bucs in 2023

As the Tom Brady era comes to a close for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a new period of transition and uncertainty begins. Despite losing arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, the Bucs could still have some surprises up their sleeve in 2023.

Despite having over $75 million in dead money against the salary cap, the Bucs still have a solid roster, retaining much of the core that won the Super Bowl in 2020. The defense in particular will enter 2023 largely intact after an extended period of high-end play under former defensive coordinator and now head coach Todd Bowles.

The offense will see the most change, not just because of Tom Brady’s retirement. The Bucs will have a new scheme and playcaller thanks to newly hired offensive coordinator Dave Canales. They will also have a new quarterback, a largely transformed offensive line and a new primary ballcarrier in Rachaad White.

The offensive changes may make a predicting a winning record for Tampa a bit too much of a stretch, but that does not mean that other elements will not be excellent. There is enough young, promising talent on the roster for a handful of breakouts.

Here are three bold predictions for the Buccaneers’ 2023 season:

The defense will be a top-10 unit in the NFL

This prediction may not be that bold given the Bucs have had a top-10 unit in three out of four years under Todd Bowles. However, roster attrition due to the Bucs’ salary cap crunch has made that a more daunting task than in years past.

From 2019 to 2021, the Bucs’ defense was top-10 in DVOA according to Football Outsiders. They dipped out of the top 10 last season, ranking 13th in DVOA.

This drop in efficiency is due in large part to injuries, which lead to the defense ranking 23rd in adjusted games lost per Football Outsiders. Losing Shaq Barrett and playing a rotating cast at cornerback took a major toll on the defense as a whole.

While injuries are largely unpredictable, it is unlikely the Bucs will have the same bad luck two years in a row. With most of his key starters returning, Todd Bowles should get his defense back on track in 2023.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will record at least 10 sacks

The Bucs drafted Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in 2021 to become their next big sack artist. Over two years, he has yet to see much time in the offensive backfield, recording just eight career sacks. That will change in 2023.

Tryon-Shoyinka was always a project for Tampa. He only played college football for two years at Washington, taking fewer than 400 career snaps as a pass-rusher according to Pro Football Focus. Tampa threw him into the fire his rookie year and has taken his lumps since.

He has shown promise and improvement since donning the red and pewter. In 2021, he had a pass-rush win rate of 11%, which improved to 14.8% in 2022 per PFF.

It typically takes edge rushers three to four years to mature into effective and consistent pass-rushers. Tryon-Shoyinka has already shown that he not only can he apply pressure on the quarterback, but that he can get better at it. The next step is to bring the quarterback all the way down.

Rachaad White will rush for over 1000 yards

The Bucs have not had a 1000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015. Rachaad White is not going to let that stand.

White is one of the best athletes the Bucs have had in their backfield in years. His explosiveness and speed were wasted by last year’s offense, especially plays like this:

The Bucs’ run game last year was mostly nonexistent, a product of offensive line injuries and stale, stubborn playcalling from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. With a healthy line and a change in offensive philosophy from Dave Canales, Rachaad White might have a real opportunity to be a breakout player in 2023.

The Bucs clearly want to see more of White in 2023. Todd Bowles said that he looks for White to “become a complete, three-down back,” according to Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Where talent and opportunity meet, White will eclipse the 1000-yard mark as a rusher in 2023.

