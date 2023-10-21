3 Bold predictions as the Browns look for second win in a row vs Colts

The Browns got a massive confidence boost knocking off the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers last week. They will hit the road looking to start a winning streak this week and likely could have their starting quarterback back on the field. The Indianapolis Colts cannot be taken lightly, they are a team that plays hard week in and week out.

It will be interesting to watch the Browns offense if Deshaun Watson returns you could see them be conservative as they attempt to ease him back into the speed of things. But they should be able to run the ball against the Colts, especially with Grover Stewart who is their best run defender out due to suspension.

Regardless of who plays quarterback on Sunday, this is a winnable game if the Browns show up and play up to their ability. Here are my three bold predictions for the Browns vs Colts game as Cleveland looks to make it two in a row.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will force at least five negative yardage plays

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a stop during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It has been a heck of a start to the season for third-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. With the upgraded defensive tackle room keeping him clear he has been flying all over the field shutting down the run and being really good in coverage as well. This will be a big test facing two really good running backs who are easily the best duo they have seen so far.

With 15 stop tackles already according to PFF Owusu-Koramoah is gaining more and more respect nationally as the season goes on. I think this game sets up nicely with a backup quarterback who loves to throw the check-down for JOK to have a massive game and force several negative yardage plays.

Elijah Moore will have 80 or more receiving yards

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 11: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Elijah Moore who has found himself open early and often without the ball coming to him. There was clearly chemistry in camp between Watson and Moore as fans continue to wonder when they will see that translate onto the football field. This matchup could be just what the doctor ordered against a cornerback unit that is young and inexperienced.

The usage of Moore has been pretty questionable at times and if the Browns use him more as a vertical player like we saw at times in the second half last week they will get results. There were several plays where PJ Walker just flat-out missed Moore for big gains and if Watson returns and plays well we should see some of those chances capitalized on.

Myles Garrett will have another multi-sack game

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is blocked by San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett had another great game against the 49ers despite the sack numbers not being there. He will now face a weaker offensive line in Indianapolis that will be without their starting right tackle. Jim Schwartz has continued to move his players all around the field to create mismatches to exploit and will continue to do so on Sunday.

Garrett has 26 quarterback pressures so far and this game just has the feel of one that he will have plenty of opportunities to capitalize on. This pass rush in general has been plain nasty for opposing offensive quarterbacks and offensive lines this season.

