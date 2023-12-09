3 bold predictions as Browns face the banged up Jaguars at home

The Browns return to Cleveland trying to shake off a two-game losing streak on the road where the defense did not look good. This week they face a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is banged up and might be without their starting quarterback and is down to their third-string left tackle.

The Browns control their destiny in the playoff race, especially after the Steelers’ loss on Thursday. This game has massive playoff implications and every game the rest of the way is a must-win. Cleveland is likely to get back some key contributors and if Denzel Ward returns to play they have no excuses not to get it done.

Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starting quarterback this week but with Joe Flacco playing well in his debut and taking all the first-team reps it seems like the veteran will get the nod. Here are my bold predictions of the week as Cleveland looks for win number eight.

Elijah Moore will have his first 100 yard game in Cleveland

Browns Jaguars

Joe Flacco targeted Elijah Moore 15 times last week as it was clear the chemistry from them in New York was still there. I think Flacco will continue to target Moore early and often especially as he pushes the ball downfield. If the team gets Marquise Goodwin back and he pulls coverage deep, number eight could feast on the intermediate game.

Jacksonville’s secondary isn’t a pushover but they also aren’t one of the premier groups in the league. Cleveland will need to attack at every level like Cincinnati did last week and Moore will play a big part in that.

Myles Garrett breaks a two game sackless streak with 2 on Sunday

Browns Jaguars

The last couple of games for Myles hasn’t been his best and the shoulder injury slowed him down last week. However, the opportunity in front of him this week is obvious as the left tackle position for the Jaguars is banged up. There is a chance old friend Blake Hance starts at left tackle, that or their left guard slides out and that is a matchup I love for Garrett.

It’s clear he is not 100 percent but he should be good enough this week to cause damage against a line that his injuries all over. The Browns’ defense goes as their defensive line creates pressure and forces mistakes and this would be a great chance to do just that.

The Browns defense holds the Jaguars under 20 points

Browns Jaguars

The Browns are likely getting their best coverage player back in Denzel Ward as the Jaguars will be without their leading receiver Christian Kirk. Mix that with a banged-up Trevor Lawrence or a backup quarterback and this has a recipe for another dominating defensive performance at home. This defense is different at home and I think they are eager to put two bad performances behind them.

Jim Schwartz has got to get his team to play smart and assignment sound football and stop falling for play action and misdirection. I think a different unit shows up this week as opposed to the past two and Cleveland gets a definitive win.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire