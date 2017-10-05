3 bold predictions: Breaking through in Ottawa

That's right, the predictions are back! Another season is upon us and I can redeem myself from my dreadful picks from last season.

The Capitals are in Canada to open the 2017-18 season with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Washington). Here are three bold predictions for the game:

1. The Capitals will score three or more goals

Washington scored only three goals combined against the Senators in three games last season, though they still managed to win two of those three games. Tonight, however, Erik Karlsson is not playing which will definitely open things up. Some people are concerned about the Capitals offense following a slow preseason, but Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovsky are going to show up now that the games matter.

2. We will see three or more slashing penalties

In case you haven't noticed, there were a lot of penalties being doled out in the preseason. While the referees will likely let more go in the regular season, we are still going to see a lot more slashing penalties this season especially in the first few games as players continue adjusting.

3. Alex Ovechkin will score

Connor McDavid scored a hat trick, Auston Matthews scored one goal and three points and Sidney Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in the first games of the NHL season on Wednesday. The stars are out in force to start the season and that trend will continue on Thursday with the Great 8.

