3 bold predictions for the Bears offense in 2022

The Chicago Bears offense has been a popular topic of discussion this offseason — and not in a good way. That’s nothing new for Bears fans.

With the importance of quarterback Justin Fields’ development in Year 2, there’s been criticism about his supporting cast. Whether that’s an unproven wide receivers group or a suspect offensive line.

With training camp in full swing, the offense remains a work in progress. But we’ve still got a long way to go before the start of the season.

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their bold prediction for the offense heading into the 2022 season. Go big or go home.

Alyssa Barbieri: David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert each total 1,000 scrimmage yards

All eyes will be on second-year quarterback Justin Fields as the Bears transition to a new offense under Luke Getsy. But from everything we’ve heard so far, this offense is going to be run-heavy and a quarterback’s best friend. The Bears have two starting caliber running backs in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, who will share the workload this season. Montgomery will be the primary back, but Herbert will get more opportunities in his second season.

Look no further than Green Bay for what we can expect from the Montgomery-Herbert duo. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon proved to be a two-headed monster for the Packers with each eclipsing 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2021. Montgomery and Herbert certainly have the potential to do the same. The Bears are going to be a run-first team, as a means to help Fields, and there will be opportunities for Montgomery and Herbert to thrive in both the run game and pass game. If you play fantasy football, make sure to draft either Montgomery or Herbert.

Brendan Sugrue: Velus Jones Jr. leads the team in touchdown receptions

It’s rare for a rookie wide receiver to lead their team in touchdown receptions, especially when that team is the Chicago Bears, but Velus Jones Jr. could be a prime candidate to achieve such a feat. The Bears have a plan for him after selecting him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and though he’s just entering his first year, he should see a lot of snaps. He’s capable of being a swiss army knife in the NFL and should see a lot of screens, shovel passes, deep patterns, and more in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s playbook.

Much has been made about Jones’ age since being drafted by the Bears, but at 25, he’s not only entering the prime of his athleticism, but he’s also had more time to learn route trees and play in a variety of spots on the offense. He’s going to be capable of running many different routes, play in various packages, and be utilized more than people realize.

It’s early in camp, but Jones is quickly building a rapport with Justin Fields. He’s going to become a frequent target soon enough and with so much attention on players like Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, Jones is going to get plenty of chances to score.

Ryan Fedrau: The offensive line makes a big jump in 2022

As the Bears rebuild around Justin Fields, the offensive line has been a priority. Bringing in Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff will be two key factors to Chicago’s big improvement with their offensive line this season.

Despite questions about who Fields will throw the ball to, it won’t matter if he is consistently under pressure. As Ryan Poles rebuilds this team, he has made one thing clear – the offensive line was a problem last season and fixing it is one of the things he has to do quickly.

I’m not saying Chicago will have the best offensive line in football. But I believe the current group has the potential to be good enough to keep the Bears in games. I’d guess they finish around the middle of the league when it comes to pressure and sacks. A lot better than 21st, which is what PFF had them ranked after the 2021 season.

