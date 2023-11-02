3 bold predictions and 5 games to watch for Missouri Basketball this season

Missouri basketball is almost back.

With just days until the start of Dennis Gates' second season at the helm of the Tigers' program, there's plenty to look forward to.

Here are three bold predictions and five games to watch for the 2023-2024 Missouri men's basketball season.

3 Missouri men's basketball bold predictions

The Tigers return to the NCAA Tournament in 2024

There are plenty of expectations around the program now. Dennis Gates brought the Tigers to the Big Dance in his first season and reshaped what people have imagined what could be possible in Columbia.

This year's Missouri team is deeper than last year's squad. It's almost more complete, with rebounding and height to go along with its sets of guards. The Tigers can play different lineups and can score in different ways.

If Gates can put together a tournament team in Year One with a team of transfers, then what's to say he can't do the same thing in Year Two with transfers, some talented freshmen and a deeper bench?

One of the freshmen will emerge as a starter

This Missouri freshmen class is talented. It has also earned rave reviews.

Anthony Robinson is emerging with leadership as a freshman. Trent Pierce can play around the perimeter and in the post. Jordan Butler could be the best dominant rim protector for the Tigers.

But, as freshmen, they have to turn that potential into growth. Pierce is the player who will turn that potential into minutes early.

Pierce played at Arizona Compass Prep Academy, where he played in some high-level games. He can guard multiple positions and shoot, too. This fits Gates' system, and that will translate into minutes during the non-conference slate.

Tamar Bates becomes the next D'Moi Hodge

In one year, D'Moi Hodge became the program's leader in steals and elevated his game so high to the point that he signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers organization. Bates could be the next to follow in that mold.

Bates comes to MU from Indiana. His dad is a Missouri graduate, and Bates is a fast-paced guard who can score on multiple levels. At IU, Bates was asked to be a knockdown shooter. At MU, he'll have a chance to unleash his speed.

More: How the hard-working and mature Tamar Bates fits Mizzou men's basketball

Bates won't be exactly what Hodge was, but that's because Bates has his own style. Bates was a former four-star recruit who was originally committed to Texas.

That talent level can reach new heights under a coaching staff that unlocked Kobe Brown's potential, sent two players to the NBA G-League and understands the abilities of the players on the current roster.

5 Tigers games to watch this season

Nov. 10, vs. Memphis

Missouri opens the season on Nov. 6. On the 10th, the Tigers will host Penny Hardaway's talented Memphis team.

This will test the mettle of a Missouri team early. How well will the new transfers come together after one game? Will the freshmen find ways to contribute at the same time? Last season, Missouri didn't play a tournament team until it played SEMO and Kansas in games nine and 10. MU will find out plenty about itself in Game 2.

Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) guards Kansas' Dajuan Harris (10) during the Tigers' Border War game against the Jayhawks on Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Dec. 9, at Kansas

Of course, the Border War makes this list.

It's safe to say none of the players on MU's roster, aside from Kaleb Brown, has played in an environment like Allen Fieldhouse. Missouri's freshmen and transfers will be tasked with playing Kansas closer than the Tigers have during the last two seasons.

Jan. 9, at Kentucky

Missouri drubbed Kentucky at Mizzou Arena last season. This year, the Tigers' game against Kentucky will be at Rupp Arena.

Instead of a game that Missouri could use to prove itself at home, this game against the Wildcats becomes a channel for Missouri. If the Tigers want to establish themselves as a team that can challenge in the SEC, they might have to get a win in early 2024 on the road in Lexington.

Missouri Tigers guard D'Moi Hodge (5) is congratulated by guard DeAndre Gholston (4) and guard Sean East II (55) and guard Kobe Brown (24) after taking a charge late in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Mizzou Arena.

Jan. 31, vs. Arkansas

Dennis Gates and Eric Musselman played in two classic games last season, splitting the season series in just a matter of weeks.

The Razorbacks figure to be an SEC contender and a weekly ranked team this season. Closing January with a win over a rival would be important for Missouri's 2024 NCAA Tournament resume. The Tigers' three-point win at Mizzou Arena was one of those wins for Missouri that led to its at-large bid last year.

March 5, vs. Auburn

MU struggled against Auburn last season, falling 89-56 on the road after its miracle win over Tennessee on the road. This game would be one of the last chances for Missouri to get a key resume win for the 2024 Tournament.

Bruce Pearl's team was a Tournament team last season and was a top-ranked team in 2021-2022. This season, getting a win over Auburn in the final home game of the regular season would be a solid launching point into the SEC Tournament.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball: 3 bold predictions and 5 games to watch