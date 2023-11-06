3 Blue Jays win Gold Gloves as Chapman, Kiermaier and Berrios take home hardware

Three Blue Jays took home Gold Gloves, while two others came up short.

Kevin Kiermaier, right, and Matt Chapman both took home Gold Gloves for their defensive work with the Blue Jays. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the best defensive teams in baseball in 2023 and three of their players were recognized for their individual greatness at their respective positions.

Matt Chapman (third base), Kevin Kiermaier (centre field) and Jose Berrios (pitcher) earned Gold Gloves on Sunday, which honour the best defenders at each position in each league. Fellow Blue Jays Alejandro Kirk (catcher) and Daulton Varsho (left field) were finalists but came up short.

The fielding kings of 2023!



Your Rawlings Gold Glove winners ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FncopB4lSi — MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2023

Chapman won his fourth Gold Glove thanks to his reliable play at the hot corner. He finished with 12 defensive runs saved (DRS), which placed him well ahead of other finalists Alex Bregman (5) and Jose Ramirez (1). Anyone who watched the Blue Jays in 2023 can attest to the number of spectacular plays Chapman made look routine.

Kiermaier beat out Julio Rodríguez and Luis Robert Jr. en route to his fourth Gold Glove. Kiermaier held the advantage over his competitors in DRS, as his 18 were the second-highest in the majors among centre fielders. Kiermaier and Robert drew even in outs above average (+12) and fielding run value (+12), with Rodríguez (+12 OAA, +9 FRV) just a hair behind.

Berrios was a finalist for the second consecutive season and earned the honour for the first time in his career, beating Twins starters Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez. Berrios topped American League pitchers with five DRS and surpassed his two Twins counterparts in both putouts (15) and infield assists (26).

Both Chapman and Kiermaier are free agents this winter, so the Blue Jays could be losing two of their defensive linchpins. Varsho would be a more-than-capable replacement in centre field, as he logged 64 games at the position in 2023. There's no obvious solution at third base, but Toronto has some intriguing options in the minors in highly-ranked prospects Addison Barger and Orelvis Martinez.

Gabriel Moreno, who the Blue Jays traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason in exchange for Varsho, won the National League's Gold Glove at catcher.

Yahoo Sports Canada's Thomas Hall contributed to this article