3 Bills players land on top-25 performance-based pay list for 2023

Three players on the Buffalo Bills have earned three top-25 performanced-based pay distribution bonuses from the NFL for their efforts during the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL included offensive linemen Spencer Brown and O’Cyrus Torrence, along with linebacker Terrel Bernard on their list of players getting a pay boost following last season.

All of the bonuses handed out to players based on their snap counts and salaries. In many cases, the bump in cash goes to players still on their lower rookie contract salaries which is the case with the Bills trio.

The full breakdown of bonuses for each of the Bills players is as follows:

OL Spencer Brown: $912,723

OL O’Cyrus Torrence: $847,180

LB Terrel Bernard: $777,092

The full league-wide list can be found via ESPN’s Adam Schefter below:

Former Ravens and current Jets guard John Simpson led all NFL players last season by receiving an extra $974,613 in performance-based pay. The top earners that were announced today: pic.twitter.com/5AIyTKqR9R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2024

