3 Bills looking at expanded roles in 2023

The Buffalo Bills offseason is forecasting aspects of their upcoming 2023 campaign, particularly as it relates to certain positions.

The front office chose to let some longer-tenured players whom the team drafted and developed leave in free agency, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Devin Singletary.

In part, those players may not have factored into the long-term plan financially, but also GM Brandon Beane is looking to upgrade talent wherever he and his staff deem necessary.

While some spots on the depth chart are being filled in-house or via free agency, the upcoming NFL Draft will also provide more opportunities to do so.

With that, here are three Bills looking at expanded roles in 2023:

WR Khalil Shakir

The Bills took Shakir at 148th overall in the 5th round of the NFL Draft last year out of Boise State, considered a ‘steal’ at the time, he shined in limited action during his rookie season and could be a breakout candidate in 2023.

Dissatisfaction with the Bills passing game and frustration with the overall performance of their receiver corps has led media and draft analysts to speculate that another top receiver is needed alongside WR1 Stefon Diggs. It’s also given them cause to question whether the Bills have a viable WR2.

There’s a bit to unpackage there as receiver Gabe Davis still hauled 836 yards receiving with seven touchdowns, which might have been more if not for a string of dropped passes. And that was during a Bills season of ups and downs on and off the field for the team, including injuries depleting their receiver depth.

WR Isaiah McKenzie was ultimately not able to fill the void left by the departure of slot receiver Cole Beasley, and his replacement Jamison Crowder barely saw the field last season after a fractured ankle sidelined him. This offseason Beane has added receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield to replace them and add talent and depth at the receiver position.

And that may be depth behind Shakir.

Regardless, he will have an expanded role and might emerge this season as the future at that position for Buffalo, providing versatility to the passing game in a way that could gradually see him bring that stable and consistent threat back to the Bills offense.

RB James Cook

Like Shakir, Cook was a bright spot on the Bills offense in limited action during his rookie campaign.

It was enough of a performance by last year’s second-round pick to earn presumed RB1 duties going into the 2023 season, as the team allowed starter Devin Singletary to depart in free agency.

Cook will have an expanded role and a chance to make a bigger impact with more playing time. Beane has insurance at the running back position with Nyheim Hines and the newly added Damien Harris on the depth chart, who will likely assume the second and third back roles.

OLB Von Miller

Seemingly the moment Von Miller became a Buffalo Bill, he became the leader the team had been missing on defense. He also started player-coaching the team’s pass rushers and mentoring their younger players.

While inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds fielded defensive quarterback duties relaying calls, his progression was slow and steady with holes in his game that opposing running backs attacked. He finally had a strong season in 2022. But he never had a fire or strong presence as a vocal leader.

Beane appears as though he may be preparing to draft Edmunds replacement, he even took Miller, an aspiring future GM, with him to the NFL combine where he would have been able to offer his insight on some of the upcoming draft’s top talent at the linebacker position.

Beane remains true to his draft board, taking the best player available according to how he and the Bills front office and coaching staff have them graded. He also does not shy away from trading up to get a player he wants, or from adding impact talent at positions of need. So that new LB might be coming to Buffalo soon.

Either way, Miller established himself as the true and new leader of the defense and is poised to take on an expanded role this year as he returns to the field from injury.

