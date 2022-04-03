3 biggest takeaways from reported full Cowboys 30 pre-draft visitors list

Leading up to the draft, NFL teams is allowed to host 30 official visits with prospects at their facility. Often times this is a club’s best chance to get to know a player mentally and medically, and are the best way for fans to begin to paint the picture of what, or who, their favorite team may be prioritizing.

All but a few of the 30 prospects set to meet with Dallas in the pre-draft process have been revealed. ESPN’s Matt Miller has gathered 27 of the potential 30 names. The number follows tradition, as normally the club will hold back a couple of slots in case they need to gather more information closer to the actual three-day event. In addition, The Athletic’s Jon Machota has added a 28th name.

David Anenih, DE, Houston

Markquese Bell, safety, Florida A&M

Daron Bland, CB, Fresno State

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Malik Davis, RB, Florida

Dawson Deaton, center, Texas Tech

Josh Ezeudu, OT, North Carolina

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

James Houston, LB, Jackson State

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Cam Jurgens, center, Nebraska

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Drake London, WR, USC

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Cade Otten, TE, Washington

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

Luijii Vilain, DE, Wake Forest

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

This information confirms what most Cowboys’ fans hoped and expected, that the team is taking the top offensive line and wide receiver prospects into serious consideration, while continuing to do their due diligence on a number of other positions of need as well.

With the draft now less than a month away, let’s take a deeper look at some of the key takeaways from the Cowboys scheduled visits.

Dallas doing homework on first-round pass catchers

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) gets ready to run a play (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Following the trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland, it was no secret Dallas would be a potential landing spot for one of the top wideouts in the draft class as they try to replenish their stable of weapons.

So far, the Cowboys have met with three players at the position; USC’s Drake London, Arkansas’s Treylon Burks, and Ohio State’s Chris Olave.

Each receiver in the aforementioned trio has extremely different skillsets, but what they have in common is the fact they are consensus first-round selections. These three are the only wide receivers listed on the Cowboys 30 visit schedule.

The fact that that Dallas has only set meetings with the top wideouts in the draft have led many to believe the club is seriously considering selecting their second first-round receiver in the last three drafts, as CeeDee lamb fell into Dallas’ lap in 2020.

Considering the market price for high-end pass catchers, and the impact recent first-round receivers are having early in their careers, there are very few positions that add more value to a club in Round 1. Taking that into account, along with Dallas’ current lack of depth at wide receiver room, it’s easy to see why the Cowboys are getting to know these talented wideouts better.

Every position along the offensive line in play

Jerry Jones blatantly told the media earlier this week the Cowboys are looking to use early draft capital to help shore up their offensive line.Some feel if another general manager were to be this open before a draft it would be taken as a misdirection attempt, but Jones isn’t breaking any news by noting Dallas must bolster their offensive front.

No position group on the Cowboys lost more starting snaps this offseason than the offensive line, following the departures of left guard Connor Williams and right tackle La’el Collins.

The names on the Cowboys recently released official 30 visits feature every offensive line position, and prospects spanning a broad range of rounds, confirming that Dallas is willing to invest in multiple spots across the line, and at multiple points in the draft.

Projected first-round lineman that are set to meet with Dallas include Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann, and a pair of guards who have been heavily linked to Dallas, Boston College’s Zion Johnson and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.

Along with that top-end talent, the Cowboys are learning more about North Carolina’s Day 2 guard/tackle Joshua Ezeudu, along with some mid-to-late round competition for Tyler Biadasz with centers Cam Jurgens from Nebraska and Dawson Deaton out of Texas Tech.

How exactly the Cowboys try to address their offensive line through the draft remains to be seen and may vary based on how the board shakes out, but it’s clear the Cowboys are committed to improve in their blocking game.

Tight end depth incoming?

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88)

One of the most heavily featured positions on the Cowboys 30 visit list is tight end.

Dallas isn’t in dire need of a starting tight end, as the club franchise tagged Dalton Schultz, keeping him atop the depth chart for at least one more season. However, if Schultz and the Cowboys can’t agree to a long-term deal then the future at the position becomes a question mark for Dallas.

To potentially answer that looming question the Cowboys are set to meet with four tight ends, Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Washington’s Cade Otten, Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer, and Virginia’s Jelani Woods, all of which project to be selected on Day 2 or later during the upcoming draft.

After losing Blake Jarwin to a serious hip injury, the club tagged Schultz, re-signed veteran Jeremy Sprinkle to a 1-year deal, and still has former Michigan product Sean McKeon. With two of the three tight ends currently employed by the Cowboys only locked up for one more season, look for Dallas to take another stab at the position at some point during the draft.

