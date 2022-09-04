3 biggest stock down Steelers this offseason

Some Steelers have really made strides this offseason and improved their stock heading into the regular season. Others, unfortunately have not. Here are the three guys who took the biggest nosedive this offseason.

OT Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Last season, Dan Moore was thrust into an impossible position and held his own. The then-rookie ended up the team’s starting left tackle and did his best as a fourth-round pick. The problem is Moore hasn’t shown any real growth this offseason and struggled in the preseason.

LB Devin Bush

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With his NFL future on the line, Devin Bush has not played like a guy looking for that all-important second contract. Instead he’s making tone-deaf comments about playing for the Steelers and looking like a guy who just doesn’t seem that interested in making the team better.

G Kendrick Green

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

I will be the first one to admit, I was wrong about Green. When he was drafted I thought he had the potential to be a great NFL guard and I had high hopes for his position change. But I was wrong. And so were the Steelers Green continues to flounder and looks to be losing the position battle for left guard to Kevin Dotson.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire