3 Biggest overreactions from Patriots’ preseason loss to Texans

Not everything went according to plan for the New England Patriots in Thursday’s preseason opener with the Houston Texans. The offense sputtered in the early-going, and the defensive reserves gave up too many plays down the stretch in the 20-9 loss.

It wasn’t the best of showings from a team that was already on thin ice with a fan base that watched them close out the 2022 season with a losing record and a failed playoff berth.

The sense of urgency has also been amplified by the arms race currently happening in a much-improved AFC East division. An argument could be made that the Patriots are falling behind fast and hard. Of course, there’s also a dramatic element to how the team is being picked apart and judged on the heels of only one preseason game, too.

Let’s take a look at three of the biggest overreactions for the Patriots, following Thursday’s loss to the Texans.

Malik Cunningham has surpassed Bailey Zappe on the depth chart

There’s no arguing that Malik Cunningham looked sensational in his NFL debut. He was out there scrambling for extra yards, breaking ankles for a touchdown, making smart passing decisions and throwing on the run like an NFL veteran.

Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe and the running backs were getting folded like cheap lawn chairs behind the Patriots’ makeshift offensive line. By the fourth quarter, fans were so desperate to see the offense move the ball that Zappe-Mania quickly turned into Cunningham-Mania.

Zappe got Zappe’d.

Obviously, it’s a prisoner of the moment response considering Cunningham was playing in the preseason opener against the Texans’ third-string defense. So from that perspective, yes, it is a bit of an overreaction.

But it doesn’t mean that will remain the case. Cunningham showed physical abilities that jump off the charts and were impressive regardless of the opposition. If the preseason ended today, he would be the No. 3 quarterback on my depth chart because he offers more versatility than Trace McSorley. However, there’s a real chance he could overtake Zappe at some point, as he continues to develop as a passer.

The sky really is the limit for the former Louisville standout.

The offensive line is dead in the water

Okay, I hear you. The offensive line was absolutely atrocious in the preseason opener. Anyone with eyes could see the Texans attacking the Patriots’ flimsy offensive front was like taking a sledgehammer to a sand castle.

But let’s not pretend like the starting five was on the field, either.

The reserve unit has looked problematic throughout training camp, and they didn’t look any better on game night. But things should be significantly better when the starters return to the lineup. Trent Brown, who has been slowed with an injury, is finally getting back in on competitive drills. There’s also hope that both starting guards, Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu, will be back at some point as well.

There are legitimate depth concerns if the unit can’t stay healthy. Things were so bad on Thursday night that coach Bill Belichick might need to consider leaving Mac Jones out of the preseason altogether. The last thing they need is their starting quarterback serving as a crash test dummy behind the reserve unit.

There is hope for the starters to get healthy, while the younger players continue to improve. Patriots Wire’s Cam Garrity even suggested an interesting trade for a disgruntled tackle with a current AFC contender.

Nothing has changed offensively

Before Malik Cunningham started making offensive magic, the Patriots were as stiff as a fourth-month old dish rag offensively. They couldn’t run the ball, and there wasn’t enough breathing room for quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley to drop back and throw.

It looked like the unit was playing in quicksand.

For most Patriots fans, it was deja vu of the 2022 season when the team struggled to move the ball and create positive offensive yards.

No one can guarantee that the Patriots won’t struggle in 2023, but they are clearly in a much better position than they were a year ago. The offensive line will be better with the starters playing, and the skilled positions have been boosted with the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki and rookie Demario Douglas.

Mac Jones also looks more confident playing within the confines of Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. In recent practices, the offense has even remained competitive with the Patriots’ defense.

That alone speaks volumes of the unit’s potential.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire