3 biggest needs for Ravens entering 2021 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens have put together a very competitive roster. They have a plethora of stars surrounded by depth all around, which makes the team not only good at the top, but good all the way to the last man. There is a nice foundation already in place for the Ravens, as young studs such as Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley, and Marlon Humphrey will carry the torch for a long time in Baltimore.

Despite having such a talented roster already, the Ravens now have the opportunity to get even better by drafting immediate impact contributors at positions of need in the 2021 NFL draft. Rounding out their roster should be a top priority for the team, so what needs are their most glaring heading into the draft?

Edge

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After seeing Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward depart for other opportunities in free agency, Baltimore now only has three edge rushers on their roster in Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, and Jaylon Ferguson. While those three players can bring certain valuable elements to the Ravens' defense, none of them are exceptional at rushing the passer right now. With the team visiting with Justin Houston, they might plan on signing a veteran pass rusher and drafting a high-quality contributor in the 2021 draft. Some names that the Ravens could look at early include Kwity Paye, Jaelan Phillips, Azeez Ojulari, and Gregory Rousseau.

Wide Receiver

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Ravens signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, the team could still be looking to add another playmaker at the position. Baltimore has plenty of slot weapons right now that include Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche so adding another outside presence would help the team get full production out of their wide receiver unit. The Ravens have said that they "have their eye" on both Rashod Bateman and Terrace Marshall Jr., who can play both on the outside or in the slot. Other options for the team include Kadarius Toney, Dyami Brown, and Tylan Wallace in the earlier rounds, while Josh Palmer, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Dez Fitzpatrick could be selected later in the draft by Baltimore.

Story continues

Offensive Line

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore said heading into the 2021 offseason that they wanted to shore up their offensive line after an embarrassing performance by the unit in their Divisional Round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. They stayed true to their goal, signing guard Kevin Zeitler to help stabilize the interior of the unit. Although they made a solid addition in Zeitler, they had a significant subtraction in the departure of tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens currently have no one on their roster who can currently play right tackle at a high level. Maybe Tyre Phillips can take a big jump in his second year, but Baltimore will probably look to take a tackle early in the draft. Some options include Christian Darrisaw, Teven Jenkins, Liam Eichenberg, and Samuel Cosmi early, while Brady Christiansen and Stone Forsythe could be later round options.

1

1