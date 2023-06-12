3 biggest issues remaining on Giants' 2023 roster

Giants GM Joe Schoen / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Giants were among the NFL’s surprise teams in 2022. Most believed they’d win five or six games. They not only won nine, but made the playoffs and beat the Vikings in the first round.

That raises expectations for 2023.

There’s no doubt that the 2023 roster is better, but a few issues still remain.

Here’s the breakdown.

New York Giants guard Joshua Ezeudu

1. Will the interior of the OL hold up?

The Giants expect big things from right tackle Evan Neal in Year 2. Assuming they get them, he’ll pair with Andrew Thomas to give New York one of the best tackle combinations in the NFL. John Michael Schmitz was a great get in this year’s draft. He figures to step in as the starting center Day 1 and not vacate the position for the next decade-plus. The problem is who’s lining up next to Schmitz.

Penciled in as the Giants’ two starting guards right now are Ben Bredeson and Mark Glowinski. Behind them are Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux. The group’s ProFootballFocus grades last year? In the order listed above: 57.5 (Bredeson), 65.6 (Glowinski), 46.0 (Ezeudu) and 29.4 (Lemieux).

That’s not good. The Giants are high on Ezeudu, last year’s third-round pick, and they need him to take a massive step forward. It will go a long way if he can stabilize one of those positions. The Giants will then need to figure out how to make it work with the other.

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins

2. Is there enough at receiver on the roster?

There was a method to Joe Schoen’s madness. He surveyed the list of available receivers this offseason (free agency, trade, the NFL Draft). He did not believe there was anyone worth targeting. So, he sent a third-round pick to the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller. He’ll be the focal point of the passing attack.

You still need something at receiver, though, and you wonder if the Giants have enough. There are a lot of intriguing names (Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Jamison Crowder, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard), but now you need someone to emerge.

If one does: The Giants are set. Their offense might actually reach entirely new heights. Anything you’re going into the season absent a proven commodity, though, you’re rolling the dice.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

3. What will the Giants get from Saquon Barkley?

Barkley enjoyed a bounce-back season for the Giants after enduring so many injuries the two prior. He rushed for 1,312 yards (career high) and 10 touchdowns. Barkley believed his on-field accomplishments would result in off-field compensation. The Giants, instead, slapped him with the franchise tag and have been reluctant to pony up big money in an extension.

Barkley skipped the offseason program (as expected) and it’s unclear when he’ll return. He said just this weekend that he won't be attending mandatory minicamp. Schoen has continued to reiterate he’s interested in re-signing Barkley, but it’s pretty obvious he means at his number. Will Barkley accept it? Or will he continue to hold out?

The outlook on the Giants offense is a heckuva lot different without No. 26 in the backfield.