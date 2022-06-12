3 biggest games on the Jets’ 2022 schedule

The New York Jets will tell you each and every game in their 2022 schedule is important. And that’s true.

But let’s face it, some stick out like a sore thumb in terms of true importance.

With that, here are the Jets’ three biggest games in 2022:

Week 1: vs. Ravens

Opening day can always be a big one. For the Jets, it feels like it truly is this year.

If New York, who has a tough gauntlet to start 2022, wants to prove they’re really taking steps forward–win this one. This will be a Ravens team looking for a bounce-back year of their own after injuries ruined their season in 2021–A victory here for the Jets would really send a big-time message.

It’s not all lost in 2022 with a defeat, but it’d be a huge win.

Week 11: at Patriots

Like the opener, AFC East matchups always hold importance. In terms of a measuring stick, the Buffalo Bills are the favorite to win the division again. But in terms of a more realistic one, if the Jets can nip the New England Patriots in Week 11, it’d be a quality win.

Not to mention, New York will be coming off their bye ahead of this game as well. There should be some expectations for the Jets to have a good game on the road here.

Week 16: vs. Jaguars

Another built-in comparison here will be the Jets’ Zach Wilson and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. They were the two quarterbacks selected at the top of the 2021 NFL draft.

But in comparing the two QBs at this point of the year, we’ll also be able to compare how far along the Jets and Jaguars are in their respective rebuilds overall.

And, if things really fall right for the Jets and they’re near the playoff picture or at least “in the hunt,” this late-season AFC matchup will have eyes on it.

