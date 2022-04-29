3 big takeaways from the Steelers picking QB Kenny Pickett

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick to select former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. This has divided some of the fanbase and added a layer of drama to the offseason. Here are our three big takeaways from the pick.

The beginning of the end for Mason Rudolph

(AP Photo/David Richard)

With all due respect to veteran Mason Rudolph, this was the worst thing that could happen. Rudolph had an opportunity to go into training camp and compete with Mitch Trubisky for the starting job. Adding Pickett to the mix as a first-round pick gives him a distinct edge over Rudolph to end up Trubisky’s backup.

Couldn't have worked out better for the Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Just listening to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert talk about the pick, you can tell the plan came together. Colbert admitted the Steelers considering trading up but even after multiple teams moved up there was no panic and Pittsburgh got Pickett without giving up any draft picks.

A move the Steelers may regret

(AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

No one is saying the Steelers picked the wrong quarterback but make no mistake, Pickett’s career is going to be compared to that of Malik Willis by a huge number of fans who wanted Willis over Pickett.

