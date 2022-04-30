3 big takeaways from the Steelers pick of WR George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have focused heavily on upgrading the offense. In free agency, it was the offensive line and now through two picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it has been quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens. Here are our big takeaways from the selection of Pickens.

The Steelers need a veteran WR now more than ever

Let’s be honest, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are talented but I’m not sure they are the mentoring types. And for all of his talent, Pickens does carry around some baggage of off-field concerns and character issues. No one is comparing him to Antonio Brown but if head coach Mike Tomlin is smart, he brings in a wise veteran free agent to round out the depth chart and be an example to Pickens and the other young receivers.

The pick could benefit Chase Claypool the most

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in his press conference after the pick of Pickens he believes the former Georgia star can play inside or outside. I’ll believe it when I see it but even if Pickens only lines up on the outside, this just means Claypool can line up in the slot where he had his best production in college.

Attention can now turn to defense. . .mostly

With a quarterback and wide receiver in the books, the Steelers should be able to turn its attention in the draft to add pieces on defense. There were some excellent defenders on the board when Pickens was chosen but the run on wide receivers in this draft was crazy so it was wise not to let him pass.

