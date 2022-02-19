3 big takeaways from the Steelers hiring Brian Flores

When the Miami Dolphins fired then-head coach Brian Flores, I immediately wondered out loud how great it would be if the Pittsburgh Steelers would hire him. This was in spite of the fact Flores is suing multiple NFL teams for questionable hiring practices.

Fast-forward to Saturday and the big news is the Steelers have hired Flores to be the linebackers coach and a special defensive assistant. Here are our three big takeaways from the hire.

This could be a road to Deshaun Watson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The connection between Flores and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is well known. Getting Flores on the staff could be a key in the Steelers trading for Watson if they are comfortable with Watson’s off-field situation.

Perfect example of the "Steelers Way"

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Adding Flores while he is in the midst of these lawsuits is very much a Steelers thing to do. Not only is Flores a minority coach, but he’s also a coach who many teams probably view as unhireable. But in typical Steelers fashion, they looked well past all that and made sure to get Flores on the team.

This is much more than PR

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 28: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is congratulated by head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins after Pittsburgh’s 27-14 win at Heinz Field on October 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lost amidst what will be all the talk of how progressive this move is for the Steelers, Flores is also an excellent defensive coach. Flores was a defensive assistant covering multiple positional units from 2008-2018 with the New England Patriots. Some of those defenses were excellent despite not having a ton of elite talent. Flores is filling the role vacated by new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and really upgrades the team’s weakest link on defense last season.

