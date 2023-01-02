3 big takeaways from Patriots’ 23-21 win vs Dolphins

A week after their controversial last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots took on the Miami Dolphins at home. Both teams came into the matchup with the ability to control their own playoff destinies over the last few weeks of the regular season, making the game an important one.

Controversial officiating marred the game early on, as the question of “forward progress” that questionably ended last week’s game in Cincinnati’s favor again came about after an early-game fumble by Miami running back Raheem Mostert was negated because the official blew the play dead before the ball came loose.

A bit later in the first quarter, a catch by Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill was called out of bounds, but an eerily similar one by New England wideout Tyquan Thornton was called inbounds and was even upheld upon review.

Ultimately, the referees did not have a substantial effect on the game in the long run, as the Patriots, benefitting from the play of Miami’s backup and third-string quarterbacks, were able to do just enough to give themselves the 23-21 victory.

Here are three big takeaways from the game.

The defense played well, but not up to their usual standard

New England’s defense has undoubtedly carried the team this season. While the offense has sputtered, the defense has kept them competitive late into games and has been the driving force behind any positive momentum.

While the defense still played well on Sunday, it was far below the standard we have grown accustomed to this season. This wasn’t as much the fault of the team, but rather came about as a result of the available personnel for the game.

Coming into the matchup, New England’s secondary was a potential liability. Battered by injuries to starting cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Marcus Jones, and Jack Jones, the secondary started multiple reserve and practice squad defensive backs. Likely trying to cover up the schematic inexperience of their secondary, the Patriots used more zone defense than normal.

Despite the difference in scheme, the defense still made life difficult for Miami backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, as defensive back Kyle Dugger emphasized with this pick-six late in the third quarter to give the Patriots the lead.

However, the zone scheme meant the Patriots were exposed to short passes, and Miami was able to take advantage of the weakness. Mostert had eight receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield, and Thompson, a seventh-round rookie, was able to pick apart the defense on Miami’s final drive and put the Dolphins within two points of the Patriots.

Ultimately, the Patriots were able to safely fall on Miami’s onside kick and halt any possibility of a Dolphin comeback. However, it was an uncharacteristically weak ending for a defense that has looked incredibly strong all season long, and hopefully one that does not linger into next week’s matchup against a Buffalo Bills team fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Mac continued his stretch of good play

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones started the season looking a bit erratic with his throws, but in the back half of the season, he’s significantly calmed down and played safe football. While the Patriots were not able to capitalize on his more consistent play with victories in recent weeks, they were able to stay more competitive late in games.

In Sunday’s victory against the Dolphins, Jones continued his stretch of good play, putting up a 20/33, 203-yard performance through the air. While he was a little inconsistent at times with the accuracy of his passes, he ultimately made multiple big-time throws and did enough to keep New England one step ahead of Miami.

Jones also showed remarkable growth and confidence on one play late in the 4th quarter. The Patriots were lining up for a 3rd and goal play from Miami’s 2-yard line, and had brought in a jumbo set to try and pound the ball into the end zone. However, as the two teams got set, Jones noticed that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had no one covering him at the bottom of the formation.

Upon seeing this lapse in coverage, Jones quickly snapped the ball and threw a fade to Meyers, who was able to climb the ladder and make a great grab in the end zone to put the Patriots up by two scores.

Meyers got up slowly and gingerly walked to the sideline upon making the catch, and was later ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury.

It hasn’t been the season that anyone else on the Patriots’ offense would have wanted to have, but at least Jones is showing some signs of development.

Thornton shines, but Bourne is still missing

Patriots rookie second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has had a relatively quiet season, despite coming into the year as the fastest receiver in New England’s corps. While many suspected he would finally add an explosive deep ball element to the Patriots’ passing game, he has been largely held in check.

While the offensive playcalling of Matt Patricia has likely played a large role in hindering Thornton’s first year progress, he has not made the most of his own opportunities either. In last week’s game against the Bengals, he dropped the ball on a deep pass early in the second half that would have likely resulted in a touchdown and sparked New England’s comeback sooner had it been caught.

However, on Sunday Patricia finally decided to give the rookie his share of playing time, and Thornton did not disappoint. The Baylor product was targeted seven times, catching three of them for 60 yards, with one reception being this quick out route midway through the first quarter.

Tyquan Thornton with an opening possession TD!!

While Thornton’s three receptions may not seem like much, it was really his four uncaught targets that told the larger story. New England was consistently sending Thornton on hot routes down the sideline all game long, trying to use his game-breaking speed to stretch the field.

While Jones and Thornton were never able to connect on these deep balls, the repeated attempts at them show a positive development in this offense in that it is finally utilizing the skillset of their speedster.

On the flip side of Thornton’s performance was that of fellow receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne has been notably absent from New England’s offense this season but has shown an ability to make a significant positive contribution to the team when on the field.

Bourne finally got his breakout performance of the season last weekend against the Bengals, during which he recorded 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions. However, he was barely a factor on offense on Sunday, as noted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss at the start of the second half.

WR Kendrick Bourne, who played 11 snaps in the first half, is in the huddle to start this drive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 1, 2023

Bourne only recorded one reception on two targets, but that reception was a screen pass that went for 16 yards. Bourne’s explosive ability is the kind that this New England offense has desperately been lacking all season, and even with the playoffs on the line, he is still barely getting playing time.

