3 big Steelers takeaways from the divisional round of the AFC playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers and all their fans got to spend the weekend watching four other teams duke it out for a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. After watching the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs win a thriller over the Buffalo Bills, I have some takeaways related to the Steelers for the upcoming offseason and beyond.

Quarterback just became an even bigger need

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty obvious the level of play this past weekend for these teams centered on tremendous quarterback play. The Steelers are preparing to move on from Ben Roethlisberger and are looking to a future where the AFC is dominated by elite quarterbacks. How quickly the Steelers want to be competitive again is going to be directly related to the play at quarterback.

Pittsburgh had no shot against these teams

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

As I watched those two games, all that kept going through my mind was how bad the Steelers would have lost. Honestly, the Steelers defense would have been gassed in the first quarter and the offense could have never kept up. We saw the Steelers play the Bengals and Chiefs twice each this season. Pittsburgh went 0-4 in those games and was outscored 143-51.

A return to the dark ages

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There were 21 seasons between the last season Terry Bradshaw last played and when Ben Roethlisberger joined the team. During those 21 seasons, the Steelers front office made some efforts to replace Bradshaw but it was a low point for the franchise. If you are too young to remember that time, just know this team could be on the cusp of another dark age with the level of talent in the AFC right now.

