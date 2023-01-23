3 big-name Patriots free agents most likely to be gone in 2023

More could be changing with the New England Patriots in 2023 than just the offensive play-caller.

They have some key contracts coming due that could lead to coach Bill Belichick making some tough decisions. Make no mistake, the Patriots are in great standing as far as projected cap space in 2023, but depending on the free agent market, they may not be able to keep their entire roster intact.

That isn’t to suggest they won’t be in play to sign extensions, but it’s hard to envision them overplaying their hand in an effort to keep all of their current pending free agents.

The Patriots could look to move on through free agency by other means or reload in the draft. Whatever the case may be, here are the three Patriots free agents most likely to be playing football elsewhere in 2023.

Nelson Agholor

Bennett/Getty Images

Nelson Agholor finished the 2022 season with 31 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns, and he came with the second-highest cap hit for the Patriots.

Ouch.

Signing Agholor to a two-year deal in 2021 might have been one of the worst moves Belichick has made in recent memory as the de facto general manager. And you can spare me the finger-pointing at Matt Patricia and the offensive play-calling with this one.

Agholor wasn’t very good last year, either—you know, when Josh McDaniels still had things running like a well-oiled machine. It’s time to nip this failed experiment in the bud and move on like it never happened.

Isaiah Wynn

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of failed experiments, the Patriots had another one with their former first-round draft pick, Isaiah Wynn.

The best ability in football is availability, and Wynn has been rarely available. In four seasons with the Patriots, he has played in more than 10 games only once in his injury-plagued career.

But it isn’t just the missed football games. Wynn has also struggled on the field in both protection and penalties. He was the second-most penalized player on the team in 2022, behind the team’s other tackle, Trent Brown. Wynn likely would have led the team in that category by a long shot if he played in as many games as Brown did.

Story continues

It might be time for the Patriots move on and look towards the future at the tackle position.

Jakobi Meyers

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers returning to New England in 2022 would be a huge get for the Patriots. He’s clearly the team’s best playmaker at the position, and that might not be saying a lot considering it has been one of the trouble spots for the franchise for years.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, this won’t be a robust free agent market for receivers. Meyers, Allen Lazard and JuJu Smith-Schuster are currently slated to be the big acquisitions at the position this year. So that means teams in the market for a veteran wideout might overpay for their services.

Patriots running back Damien Harris could have made this list as well, but there’s a good chance he returns if he gets lost in a deeper pool of free agent running backs.

Meyers, a former undrafted rookie free agent, has played his butt off for a chance at a great contract opportunity, even if it comes outside of New England.

[listicle id=134661]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire