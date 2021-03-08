3 big-name free-agents the Raiders should consider signing next week

Free agency kicks off in just over a week and the Raiders have already made some moves as they prepare for the bidding war. As we’ve seen over the last two years, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden aren’t afraid to get in on the action and will fork up some big money for talented players.

Today, we are looking at three of the biggest names on the market who would fit the Raiders. Without further ado, let’s get into the possible free-agent additions.

1. DT Leonard Williams

Arguably the biggest need on the roster right now for the Raiders is at defensive tackle and the best one expected to hit the open market is Leonard Williams. Back in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mike Mayock ranked Williams as the best player in the class with his ability to win as a pass rusher and as a run defender.

At just 27 years old, Williams is reaching the prime of his career and is coming off his best season (11.5 sacks). If the Raiders want to fix their interior defensive line, Williams would be a possible solution despite his high price tag.

2. OG Brandon Scherff

Over the last week, the Raiders have released both starting offensive guards in a move to get under the cap. But the play of Gabe Jackson and the age/injury history of Richie Incognito factored into their releases, as well.

If the Raiders decide to use their added cap space to address the position in free agency, former Washington guard Brandon Scherff is the name to know. Scherff has made four Pro Bowls in the last five seasons and was named an All-Pro in 2020.

The only reason Scherff isn’t considered on the same tier of offensive guards as Zack Martin or Quinton Nelson has been due to injuries. However, Scherff should command a pretty penny next week as he is the best interior offensive linemen on the market.

3. EDGE Carl Lawson

While Lawson might not be the “biggest” name on the free-agent list, he just so happens to be one of the most productive defensive ends in the entire NFL. In 2020 alone, he racked up 32 quarterback hits, the second-most in the NFL and he did so as a rotational player in Cincinnati.

Lawson is a smaller defensive end with short arms, but he knows how to get after the quarterback. He’s explosive and wins with fantastic technique and strength. Adding him to this defensive line would go a long way to fixing their pass rush. Lawson might just end up being the best value “buy” among all the free-agent EDGE rushers this offseason.