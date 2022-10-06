3 big-name additions the Bucs could still make

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added plenty of new faces this offseason, signing household names at multiple positions as they look to make another Super Bowl run.

But there are still a few potential candidates on the open market who could interest the Bucs, all of whom could fill needs the team still has after four weeks of the regular season.

Here are three big-name additions the Bucs could still make at some point this year:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Yes, the Bucs already have a loaded wide receiver group with Pro Bowlers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, as well as offseason addition Russell Gage. But injuries have already tested that depth, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bucs look for more outside help.

Beckham is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl, but should be back to full strength at some point this season. Von Miller recently told the media that Beckham already has a visit with the Bucs lined up on his free agent tour, and it’s no secret that OBJ and Tom Brady already have a great relationship.

If he wants to catch passes from the GOAT, this may be his last chance.

DL Ndamukong Suh

The Bucs let Suh walk in the offseason, replacing him with another aging veteran in Akiem Hicks. Hicks has been solid when healthy, but he suffered a foot injury in Week 2, and has been on the shelf ever since.

Tampa Bay spent their top draft pick on Logan Hall, but he’s more of a pass-rushing specialist right now, and the Bucs’ biggest struggles have been against the run now that Hicks is out of the lineup.

If Suh is open to a return despite the fact that Tampa Bay didn’t bring him back before the season started, a reunion could help shore up the defensive front.

TE Rob Gronkowski

Gronk has been adamant that he’s done with football for good this time, but his agent has been equally committed to the idea that the future Hall of Famer would be open to a return later in the season, should his old buddy Tom Brady pick up the phone.

It’s painfully obvious how much the Bucs miss Gronkowski so far this season, both as a blocker and a pass-catcher. His absence is also felt in the locker room, where his unquenchable positivity and light-hearted approach to the game was always praised by coaches and teammates alike.

If Gronk is truly done with football, he’s obviously earned his retirement after an incredible career. But if there’s any chance that he’s entertain a return, Brady and the Bucs would be wise to keep pursuing him.

