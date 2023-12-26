Who have been the 3 best players for the Brooklyn Nets this season?

The Brooklyn Nets (14-15) recently ended a season-worst five-game losing streak by beating the lowly Detroit Pistons on Saturday 126-115. On Dec. 13, the Nets were 13-10 after beating the Phoenix Suns 116-112 before enduring the losing streak that saw them look tired and out-matched against teams like the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks.

Before the losing streak, Brooklyn was on a path of being a team that was more likely to compete for a playoff spot than one that would be destined for the Play-In Tournament. However, there is still plenty of football to be played so time will tell what this season will be for Brooklyn down the stretch.

While there is talk of what the starting lineup should be or what players should be playing more, it’s time to look at which players have been the best for the Nets so far this season. To be clear, this type of list in somewhat subjective, but for those interested, the top three players for the Nets according to Basketball Reference‘s win shares metric:

3. Mikal Bridges (1.8 win shares)

Bridges‘ points per game this season (21.7) is down significantly from last season (26.1) despite having similar volume in terms of shots per game. With the emergence of scoring options in Cam Thomas and Lonnie Walker IV, Bridges has taken less shots, but is still third on the team in offensive win shares.

Dinwiddie‘s counting stats are down this season across the board compared to what he did in his short sample of games for the Nets last season. He is playing less minutes per game this season thanks to the overall depth for Brooklyn, but Dinwiddie is first on the team in offensive win shares (1.4) and tied with Dorian Finney-Smith for fifth in defensive win shares (0.5).

Claxton missed some time in the beginning of this season with an ankle injury, but since coming back, he has played similar to what he did last season. Claxton’s shooting efficiency is down across the board, except for free-throw shooting where he is shooting a career-high 63.8%. Claxton is second on the team in offensive win shares (1.3) and first in defensive win shares (0.8).

