3 best fits for John Wall if he's let go by Rockets in trade or buyout

3 best fits for John Wall if he's let go by Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Rockets drafted guard Jalen Green with the second overall pick, it seemed likely John Wall's days in Houston were numbered and that increasingly appears to be the case, as The Athletic has reported the two sides will seek a trade. If the season begins and he hasn't been dealt, Wall, according to the report, will be held out of games.

Whether the Rockets can actually trade Wall and his contract is questionable. He's due to make $91.7 million the next two seasons, including a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23. The report says a buyout is not in the plans, but it may end up being necessary for a split.

Regardless, here are some teams that could make sense for Wall if and when he does move on from Houston, most likely in a buyout signing scenario. No, the Wizards aren't one of them ...

Nuggets

The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA, but their second-best player and star guard, Jamal Murray, tore his ACL in April. The timing was brutal - it means he will miss a good portion of the 2021-22 season. Denver is deep at point guard, but Wall would represent an upgrade over Monte Morris and Facu Campazzo. If he's bought out by Houston, the Nuggets could sign him for a season and hope he can help them stay afloat until Murray returns. As talented as they are even without Murray, they need to do whatever they can to secure a good playoff seed in the tough Western Conference. Denver was also 29th out of 30 teams in drives per game last season, which Wall could help with.

Pelicans

New Orleans added some help at point guard this offseason with Devonte Graham and Wall's former teammate Tomas Satoransky, but Wall is better than both and would give them a solid third option next to Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. While the latter's lack of a reliable three-point shot may suggest an awkward fit, Wall would be great at setting him up around the rim and in transition. They could form a dream lob combination and Ingram would benefit from Wall's unique ability to find open shooters on the perimeter.

Spurs

San Antonio has two capable point guards in Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, but they also have some room for another after the departure of Patty Mills to the Nets. And though Murray and White are both good, Wall would bring a different element with his passing. Wall, though, could be a bit redundant in San Antonio given they were arguably the worst three-point shooting team in the league last year and were already good at getting to the rim. It may only make sense if he comes at a cheap price following a buyout in Houston.