3 of the best bicycle shops around the Peoria area as voted on by readers
If you're looking to purchase a bicycle around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" sports and fitness competition.
Here are the top three bicycle stores as voted by the readers:
Winner: Russell's Cycling & Fitness Center
10 Valley Forge Dr., Washington
(309) 444-2098
Finalist: Bushwhacker
5728 Knoxville Ave., Peoria
(309) 692-4812
Finalist: Little Ade's Bicycles
305 N 5th St., Pekin
309-346-3900
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois recreation: The best 3 places to buy a bicycle in the Peoria area