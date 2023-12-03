3 of the best bicycle shops around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

If you're looking to purchase a bicycle around Peoria, several options were available in the "Community's Choice" sports and fitness competition.

Here are the top three bicycle stores as voted by the readers:

Winner: Russell's Cycling & Fitness Center

10 Valley Forge Dr., Washington

(309) 444-2098

www.russellsfitness.com

'I love the challenge': Biking, running or rowing, this 66-year-old Peorian keeps going

Finalist: Bushwhacker

5728 Knoxville Ave., Peoria

(309) 692-4812

www.bushwhacker.com

Cycling in Peoria: City was once the fast track for cyclists

Finalist: Little Ade's Bicycles

305 N 5th St., Pekin

309-346-3900

www.littleades.com

Cycling history: Area bicycle clubs salute 'Major' Taylor and Peoria's biking history

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois recreation: The best 3 places to buy a bicycle in the Peoria area