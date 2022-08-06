3 Bears wide receivers deal with injuries at training camp practice

3 Bears receivers deal with injuries at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears wide receiver room took a hit over the course of the past couple of days. When practice kicked off on Saturday, the team was without both Velus Jones and Byron Pringle, after each player practiced on Friday. Matt Eberflus said Jones is day-to-day, so no cause for alarm about the rookie pass catcher yet. However, Eberflus said the team will be without Pringle a bit longer, as he’s dealing with a quadriceps injury.

“It’s longer than day-to-day, so that’s all I can say, but no real timetable to return,” Eberflus said. “But we’re hopeful that it’s a good situation for us.”

While Eberflus noted there was no timetable for Pringle, he did say he thought he would be able to recover in time for Week 1 against the 49ers.

The most serious blow may have come right as the team period of practice began, however. In the first snap of 11-on-11 drills, N’Keal Harry appeared to have injured his left foot or ankle. He was in obvious pain and struggled to put any weight on the foot. Harry wasn’t carted off the field, but he did need help getting back into the locker room by putting an arm around coaches’ shoulders on either side of him.

After practice, Eberflus did not have an update on Harry’s status.

“Yeah, I don’t know much,” Eberflus said. “I just saw him come down. I saw the play and I don’t really know much from there. We’re obviously going to do the evaluation and then once I get that, we can get it back to you. And if it's a longer situation, we’ll let you know what it is. If it’s day-by-day, we’ll say that, too.”

The Bears have shuffled wide receivers in and out of various positions as they find the best combo for Justin Fields and the offense. Besides Harry, Jones and Pringle, the Bears have Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, Tajae Sharpe, David Moore, Dante Pettis, Chris Finke, Isaiah Coulter, Kevin Shaa and Nsimba Webster in their wide receivers group.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!