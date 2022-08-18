3 Bears to watch in second preseason game vs. Seahawks

3 Bears players to watch in second preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Eberflus made it clear that most of his starters will play less in the Bears’ second preseason game than they did in the first. Most first-teamers will play between six-10 snaps, with some going up to 20. But the bulk of the playing time will go to younger guys on the roster, so they have the opportunity to show coaches what they can do. Accordingly, here are three players to keep an eye on in Seattle:

TEVEN JENKINS - RIGHT GUARD?

In the short week between last Saturday’s preseason opener and preseason game two, we saw the Bears try Teven Jenkins at right guard for the first time. It’s the latest step in a development change for last year’s second-round pick. First, the Bears insisted that they were working with Jenkins exclusively at tackle. In June, the messaging changed to keeping “an open lens” to a potential move for Jenkins inside as the coaches try to find the best combination of linemen to protect Fields. Last week it was Michael Schofield starting at right guard, but he struggled, which may have prompted the move for Jenkins. In Jenkins’ work at right tackle against the Chiefs, he also struggled early, but once he settled in he showed the dominant physicality that initially drew Ryan Pace to Jenkins in last year’s draft. Bears coaches have noted that playing guard is more mentally taxing than playing tackle in their system, but Jenkins has displayed the smarts to handle the job. We’ll see how it plays out in live action, if the team decides to play him on the interior against the Seahawks.

KYLER GORDON - CORNERBACK

The Bears’ first pick of the 2022 draft missed the first game of the preseason with an undisclosed injury, so this will be our first look at Gordon in real football action. When Gordon first arrived with the Bears, they had him working outside, opposite Jaylon Johnson. Partway through the summer program, the Bears moved Gordon to the slot. When asked where he expects to play when Week 1 rolls around, Gordon said “probably all over the place." Matt Eberflus said earlier this summer that Gordon’s assignment may not just change week-to-week, it could change down-to-down. Gordon’s ability to play both inside and outside makes him an incredibly valuable chess piece to a team that prioritizes versatility. It will be interesting to see where Gordon lines up against the Seahawks, and how he fares in his first NFL experience.

VELUS JONES JR. - WIDE RECEIVER

Another rookie making his preseason debut after missing the Chief’s game due to an undisclosed injury. The Bears drafted Jones Jr. for his high playmaking upside, and his ability to contribute on special teams. We’ll see if he can help the first-team offense put points on the board against Seattle after they were forced to punt three times last Saturday. It’ll also be worth noting how the Bears deploy Jones. Will he take over as the team’s starting “X” receiver? Will he move around the field? The Bears aren’t going to show any sophisticated offensive schemes, but will there be a concerted effort to get him the ball, and get him the ball in space? Will Jones Jr. play in the return game at all, or will he focus on offense? Jones Jr. is one of the most intriguing young players on the roster, and his opportunity to make an impact for the Bears is limitless.

