3 Bears named to CBS Sports’ Top 100 NFL Players of 2024

The Chicago Bears have a slew of talent on the roster, which general manager Ryan Poles has spent the past three years cultivating in order to put this team in a position to succeed.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco unveiled his annual “Top 100 NFL Players” list, where three Bears players made the cut. And it’s no surprise all three returning veterans played a key role during the late second-half run in 2023.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson topped the list for Chicago at No. 34. He established himself as one of the NFL’s best cover corners, and he also has a career-high four interceptions. He also has recorded 36 tackles and 10 pass breakups. Johnson earned a massive contract extension this offseason.

After Johnson, there was a dropoff until defensive end Montez Sweat landed at No. 73. He was acquried in a trade last year and quickly earned a massive contract extension. Sweat’s career-high 12.5 sacks ranked third in the NFC. He led both the Bears (6.0) and Commanders (6.5) in sacks last season, becoming the first player to accomplish that in NFL history.

Wide receiver DJ Moore rounded out the list for the Bears at No. 84. Moore is coming off a career year with Chicago, with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns, after being acquired in the massive trade for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. While the Bears added two big names at receiver with Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, Moore will still be the featured guy on offense.

When looking at the talent on the roster, there’s no reason these players — and some returning veterans and newcomers — won’t be able to crack this list at this time next offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire