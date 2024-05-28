3 Bears legends to participate in celebrity golf tournament later this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A handful of Chicago Bears legends will face off in a celebrity golf tournament later this summer. The American Century Championship announced its field and Jim McMahon, Brian Urlacher and Robbie Gould are all involved.

The ACC is an annual celebrity golf tourney that works a little differently from most. Instead of counting strokes, the tournament uses a modified Stableford format where players are awarded points based on how well they perform on each hole.

Here’s the breakdown:

Double Eagle: 10 points

Hole in one: 8 points

Eagle: 6 points

Birdie: 3 points

Par: 1 point

Bogey: 0 points

Double Bogey: -2 points

There will be some former Bears rivals at the event, as well, including two former Packers in Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Former Bulls head coach and 2021 ACC Champ Vinny Del Negro will be in the field as well.

The tournament runs from July 12 - July 14 with coverage on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC.

