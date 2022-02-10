3 Bay Area hockey players arrested for sexual assault

Associated Press

The Edmonton Oilers fired coach Dave Tippett on Thursday with the star-studded team scrambling to secure a playoff spot. Jay Woodcroft, the 45-year-old head coach of the Oilers' AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, California, will take over behind the bench. After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers have gone 7-13-3 in a head-scratching performance for a team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.