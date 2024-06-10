3 Barcelona youngsters ‘guaranteed’ a place in pre-season training

A fresh insight into the plans of incoming Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick for pre-season has today been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and surrounds some of the young players set to be afforded a chance to impress.

Flick, on Monday, touched down in Catalunya’s capital, to kick his preparatory efforts for his debut campaign on the Barcelona bench into full swing.

After a short vacation on the back of putting pen to paper on contract terms in Catalunya’s capital, the German has returned to base, in his new home.

First on the agenda for Barca’s new headmaster will be squad planning, with the 59-year-old understood to have lined up a series of meetings with sporting director Deco to discuss their respective personnel plans.

The pair will need to talk through the futures of those returning from loan, as well as potential first-team sales, and purchases.

Also important, though, will be the next crop of up-and-coming youth players in line to play a role in Flick’s squad in 2024/25.

Barcelona have of course enjoyed great recent success in promoting from La Masia, with the likes of Pau Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal and Fermín López now all first-team regulars.

In turn, it will no doubt be of interest to hear that a trio of recognisable names have already been chosen to take part in the club’s upcoming pre-season schedule.

That’s according to the aforementioned MD, who highlight Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal and Mika Faye as the youngsters in question.

Conor Laird | GSFN