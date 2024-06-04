3 Arsenal players selected for Paris 2024 Olympics

Australia has announced their squad for the Paris 2024 women’s football tournament, with Arsenal stars Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Caitlin Foord set to play a pivotal role in the Matildas’ quest for Olympic glory.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 20: Steph Catley of Australia gestures during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Australia have named their squad that will compete at the Paris 2024 women’s football tournament. Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitlin Foord have been selected.

Australia are in Group B and will play the following games:

Germany 25 July in Marseille

Zambia 28 July in Nice

USA 31 July in Marseille

Then, potentially a quarter-final:

03 August in Paris if they finish first in Group B

03 August in Marseille if they finish runner-up in Group B

03 August in Nantes against Group A winner if they finish in third place in Group B and go through

Semi-final will be in:

Latest Arsenal injury updates and news

06 August in Lyon and Marseille

The third place final will take place:

09 August in Lyon

The Olympics final will take place:

10 August at the Parc des Princes in Paris

The tournament takes place from 25 July until 10 August which means those players will either miss the beginning of pre-season and join straight after the tournament. Or they will get a break and will miss a much bigger chunk of pre-season.

As we saw last season, the late return of the World Cup players was one of the factors in the early elimination in the Champions League Qualifying Round 1 and the bad start in the League, too.

At least this summer a lot fewer players will be involved in the Olympics than at the World Cup, so the damage might be contained. But there will still be a risk of overloading with physical and mental exhaustion for the players like Caitlin Foord.