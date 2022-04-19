3 arrested after missing Texas teen is found in Oklahoma

Reuters Videos

STORY: Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were fined while parliament was on Easter recess. Lawmakers will hold a vote on Thursday on whether Johnson should be investigated over claims he misled parliament by repeatedly saying he had followed COVID rules."I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House (of Commons)," Johnson told lawmakers, adding he had not initially realised the June 2020 gathering breached COVID rules."It did not occur to me then, or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on COVID strategy could amount to a breach of the rules. I repeat that was my mistake, and I apologise for it, unreservedly."The prime minister also said he did not deliberately mislead parliament when he told lawmakers he had followed COVID regulations at all times before subsequently being fined by the police for breaking those rules.