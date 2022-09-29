3 Arkansas players every Alabama fan should know ahead of Week 5 matchup

Alabama is perfect on the season, going 4-0 in the first four games of the year, which included an SEC opponent. Granted, that single conference game was against Vanderbilt. Aside from the unexpected down-to-the-wire Texas game, Arkansas is expected to be this roster’s first true road test.

The Razorbacks are 3-1 on the season after falling to the Texas A&M Aggies last week in a rough fashion.

In Week 5, Alabama will have to travel into Fayetteville to take on a team that’s looking to bounce back from a loss and establish themselves as competitors in the SEC West.

Here are three players every Crimson Tide fans should know ahead of the Week 5 contest.

KJ Jefferson (QB)

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Jefferson is a name Alabama fans are likely already familiar with but it’s time to get reacquainted. He’s a legitimate passing threat and is always able to evade defenders by using his legs. In 2022 so far, he’s got a 69.1% completion percentage, 941 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception. On the ground, he’s run 64 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

Raheim Sanders (RB)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Raheim Sanders can do it all. He’s an offensive X-factor that Pete Golding and the Alabama defense need to keep an eye out for. In 2022, he’s totaled 83 carries for 503 yards and three touchdowns, while also managing to bring in eight receptions for 117 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Drew Sanders (LB)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Linebacker Drew Sanders is in his first season with the Razorbacks after spending some time as a member of the Crimson Tide. Sanders hit the transfer portal following the 2021 season and landed in Fayetteville. He has been a playmaker for Arkansas in his short time there, accumulating 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire