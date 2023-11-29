3 areas Southern Miss football struggled under Will Hall and what needs to happen in 2024

HATTIESBURG – Southern Miss football’s season is over earlier than expected.

After reaching and winning a bowl game last season, Southern Miss is sitting at home in December. Twelve of the 14 Sun Belt Conference teams are scheduled to play in bowl games, but the Golden Eagles aren’t one of them.

A long list can be made of why Southern Miss (3-9, 2-6 SBC) isn’t in the postseason. There were games where the Golden Eagles were blown out, but also some that maybe could’ve flipped to wins had a couple of plays gone differently.

Wrapping it all into three avenues is challenging, but worth the examination as Southern Miss turns its attention to 2024.

Lack of offensive consistency

Not being able to figure out the quarterback position has been the headline of coach Will Hall’s tenure. And with another season now gone by, it’s difficult to feel confident about the position entering the offseason.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Southern Miss opened the starting job for competition. Ethan Crawford showed promise down the stretch and should benefit from that playing time, but it’s not certain that he will take a large sophomore leap. Billy Wiles started 10 games and will likely be in the mix – remember, he’s only a redshirt sophomore and this was his first season too with significant playing time. Incoming freshman John White probably deserves a shot as well.

That can be what is key to building a consistent offense.

There were times like against Texas State, Arkansas State, Appalachian State and Louisiana where the offense was really humming. But there were also three different games – Tulane, Old Dominion and South Alabama – when the offense didn’t score a touchdown.

Up and downs are expected, but it will be difficult to make a bowl game next season if Southern Miss goes three games again without scoring an offensive touchdown.

Defensive injuries and a failure to overcome them

Injuries are part of the sport. Each team sustains them, some more than others.

Southern Miss had its share, especially on defense. Having a lot of the major injuries hit the secondary didn’t help. A lot of teams would probably struggle if dealt that hand too.

It was expected the defense could take a step back with those injuries. But it shouldn’t have been Swiss cheese, and likely cost defensive coordinator/safeties coach Dan O’Brien and defensive line coach Brandon Lacy their jobs.

Coaching

It would be remiss to reflect on Southern Miss’ season without mentioning the coaching.

Losing seven games in a row is unacceptable. Whether it was in-game decision making or plans made throughout the week, something wasn’t clicking.

There were little reasons for hope after the 55-3 loss to South Alabama that put the losing streak at six games.

But that was also a turning point in the season to salvage what was left.

Hall surrendering his offensive play-calling duties worked. Southern Miss was up 10 points in the fourth quarter at App State before blowing the lead. Then it won consecutive games against Louisiana-Monore and Louisiana, and was within six points of Mississippi State in the fourth quarter. Had Frank Gore Jr. not attempted a “stupid” lateral that gifted Troy a touchdown in the season finale, perhaps that game ends differently.

The coaching staff deserves the heat, but also the credit for pushing some of the right buttons.

The season was a disappointment, but it definitely could’ve been even worse.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

