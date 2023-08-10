These 3 areas are key for NC State football's success in 2023

NC State football is projected to remain among the top teams in the ACC.

Picked by media members to finish fourth in the league, the Wolfpack enters its 11th season under head coach Dave Doeren hoping for a chance to play for the ACC Championship in December.

Following an 8-5 season, Doeren brought in offensive coordinator Robert Anae and a new quarterback in Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong to improve a unit that ranked 106th in total offense.

While that side of the ball adjusts to the shift, the Wolfpack defense is positioned to have another strong season.

If the Pack is going to win at least eight games for a fourth consecutive season, it starts with improving — or maintaining — in these areas.

NC State football running backs boosting rushing offense

The Wolfpack was 12th in the ACC in rushing last season at 113.8 yards per game. State averaged 3.3 yards per carry and finished with eight rushing touchdowns in 13 games — the second-lowest total in the ACC.

The Pack’s running game hit a low point with 27 rushing yards on 18 carries in a 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Senior running back Jordan Houston and sophomore speedster Michael Allen will be tasked with helping to turn things around.

Houston paced the Wolfpack with 544 rushing yards and a touchdown last season. Allen averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Both can make things easier for Anae and Armstrong this season.

NC State Wolfpack wide receivers

NC State used four different quarterbacks in 2022 as injuries ravaged the Wolfpack’s offense.

Despite the challenges, State won eight games. Still, its receiving corps will have to be better at creating separation and becoming steady contributors in the new-look offense.

None of the Wolfpack’s current receivers had 100 receiving yards in a game last season. The Wolfpack hasn’t had a receiver reach 1,000 yards in a season since Jakobi Meyers and Kelvin Harmon did it in 2018.

Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter combined for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns last season. The next four leading receivers combined for 986 yards and seven touchdowns.

Anae and Armstrong proved their strength at spreading the wealth at Virginia in 2021. The Cavaliers had five receivers log at least 500 yards that season. Over the last 23 years, NC State has had two seasons (2003, 2017) in which four receivers logged at least 500 yards.

The Wolfpack’s 2023 receivers don’t have to reach that level, but they have to provide more than the group in 2022.

NC State’s elite defense

The first two areas looked at what NC State needed to change in 2023. The offense had its issues last season, but the Wolfpack’s defense was as good as any unit in the nation.

Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has made State a mainstay among the best defensive teams in the ACC. Last season, State was the only FBS defense to hold opponents to fewer than 30 points in every game.

The Pack had more interceptions (19) than passing touchdowns allowed (15) and limited opposing rushers to 3.4 yards per carry.

As the offense finds its footing with sweeping changes, the defense can maintain and help the Pack stay the course as it chases its goals.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football: Wolfpack's 3 keys to 2023 season