3 areas Dennis Gates wants Mizzou basketball to focus on as Tigers enter season's second month

Dennis Gates isn’t going to give up the scouting report.

Mizzou men’s basketball will enter the second month of its season Sunday at Mizzou Arena, where the Tigers will tip at 2 p.m. to face Wichita State.

There have been highs for the 6-2 Tigers, including road wins against Power Six opposition in Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

There also have been lows, with a stunning home loss against Jackson State coming to mind.

So what’s changed about Gates’ perception about the team’s strengths and weaknesses?

Not a whole lot …

“I look at our strengths. Every team in the country has a weakness. We have to avoid certain things and obviously, if I gave you the weaknesses, I would be giving the scouting report to other teams, and I'm not going to (do that), right?” Gates said. “But I just think our strengths are very important to … play within ourselves.”

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates watches the action during the first half against the Loyola (Md) Greyhounds at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri faces a novel December slate, facing the Shockers on Sunday, and then not returning to Mizzou Arena until Dec. 30. In the interim, the Tigers won’t head too far from home base, squaring up against Kansas in the Battle Line Rivalry on Dec. 9 in Lawrence, Kansas; Seton Hall on Dec. 16 in Kansas City; and Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game Dec. 22 in St. Louis.

The schedule ramps up, and Gates isn’t keen on handing out free notes to opponents.

But the coach did elaborate on areas he wants his team to continue to work toward.

Lack of free throws

Mizzou went to the free-throw line 14 times in a road win at Pitt. The Panthers shot 31 freebies.

The Tigers have only eclipsed 14 shots at the stripe on three occasions in eight games this season.

“We're not getting to the free throw line enough. And we just gave up 30 Plus free throws to our (14),” Gates said. “You guys have watched the game, you tell me. We have great referees, but somehow we're not getting to the foul line and we’ve got to figure that out.”

Missouri was much more aggressive in the paint on the road in Pittsburgh, taking the game to a physical, talented rebounding team.

And that’s how they mean to move forward.

“We’ve gotta continue to attack the paint violently,” MU guard Tamar Bates said. “Make the refs make the calls. I mean, we know going on the road we're probably not going to get the whistle as much, but that's not gonna make us shy away from getting paint touches and you know, at home … we've just got to be more violent when we attack the rim, play off two feet.”

Missouri's Noah Carter (35) huddles with Tamar Bates (right) and other Missouri players during a college basketball game against Memphis at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Keep shooting the 3

Replacing a pair of 40+% 3-point shooters to the NBA — Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge — was always going to be a tall order for the Tigers.

On paper, the stats haven’t taken too much of a hit from last season.

Through eight games, Missouri is 35.3% from behind the line. Last season, with Brown and Hodge on deck, the Tigers were a 36%-shooting team from 3.

But those numbers are slightly inflated by point guard Sean East II, who is currently 10-of-17, or 58.8%, from 3. Nick Honor has made 46.7% of his attempts.

The Tigers, who have frequently used at least 12 players in their rotation, only have three more players making 30% or more.

The key for team-wide consistency: shot selection.

“I still want to be a 3-point shooting team,” Gates said, “but I want guys to be able to take the right shots at the right time, and I think we’ve focused in on that.”

Nov 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Sean East II (55) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) defends during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Tigers won 71-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Spread the wealth

Gates’ most consistent gripe this season has been with MU’s assist-to-turnover ratio.

And it seems like that will continue to be the case until it’s not.

That number currently stands at 116 assists to 93 turnovers this season, or 14.5 and 11.6 per game, respectively.

The Tigers haven’t had a negative ratio since their loss to Memphis in the second game of the season, but have only recorded fewer than 10 turnovers in two games so far this season.

“It’s still low to me,” Gates said. “I think it’s too close of a ratio.”

Mizzou has not had a 20-assist game to this point of the season, which is a stark contrast to Gates’ first season, when it took the Tigers eight games to record fewer than 20.

It isn’t too far behind when the Tigers had 16 assists and 11.4 turnovers per game in the 2022-23 season.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 3 areas Dennis Gates wants MU to focus on as Tigers enter season's 2nd month