3 areas the Bills must improve in during the postseason

Here are three areas where the Buffalo Bills need to improve in during their run in the NFL postseason:

Cornerback

Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Bills have had holes in their secondary throughout 2022. Finally, Tre’Davious White managed to return and has brought some steady play to the cornerback position.

Across from him has been another story. Kaiir Elam has struggled in his first year. Hopefully the return of Christian Benford from injured reserve can provide some depth, if needed.

Not to mention, following Damar Hamlin’s injury, Buffalo is down to Dean Marlowe at safety next to Jordan Poyer. It’s unclear if and when Micah Hyde could play, so improving at the No. 2 cornerback spot could be pivotal. Especially if the Bills advance and play better QB competition than the Miami Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson.

WR2

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Many hoped for more from Gabe Davis in 2022. It was his first season as the full-time No. 2 receiver in the Bills offense. His numbers did see an uptick, but drops ultimately still happened.

Behind Davis the Bills do have some veterans they could potentially turn to such as Cole Beasley and John Brown. Tight end Dawson Knox has had a late-season surge as well which could command more targets.

Then again, some of Davis’ best games in the NFL have been in the postseason… record setting, even. He’s a gamer.

O-line consistency

Ryan Bates #71 of the Buffalo Bills s. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Finding consistent play on the offensive line is a bit of a rarity in the NFL. It’s hard to put together a really elite unit.

As a group of run blockers, Buffalo’s has played well in the latter stages of the season. Pass protection remained an issue, namely in the interior area.

If Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, and Ryan Bates can improve their blocking in front of quarterback Josh Allen, there might be no stopping the Bills.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire